Marcos hopes Filipinos to be inspired by Andres Bonifacio’s heroism

Philstar.com
November 30, 2022 | 10:43am
Pedestrians walk past a mural of Philippine revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio on a wall of a building in Manila on Nov. 29, 2022. The country is set to commemorate the 159th birth anniversary of Bonifacio who is considered one of the founders of a secret society of revolutionaries commonly known as the Katipunan.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. commemorated the 159th birth anniversary of Philippine national hero Andres Bonifacio, hoping the public will be inspired by his service for the country.

Bonifacio founded the Katipunan, who led the rebellion against former colonizer, Spain. He is called the “Father of the Philippine revolution.” 

“May his life serve as a reminder that each one of us may be a hero in our own ways,” Marcos said in a speech on Wednesday. 

In a separate statement, Marcos also reminded the public of the challenge the nation faces in ensuring that the freedom Bonifacio and his people fought for remains intact. The chief executive called on the public to “remain vigilant in protecting our country from the social ills and other elements that threaten our liberties.” 

Romualdez: ‘Contribute to nation-building’

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez also called on Filipinos to play a part in nation-building by being law-abiding citizens and ensuring that they fulfill their duties to their communities and their respective families. 

“We honor the sacrifices of our heroes by performing our respective civic duties and each contribute to nation-building and in doing so, we become heroes of our time,” Romualdez said in a separate statement.

