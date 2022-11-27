No LRT-1 trips on December 3-4 as management tests system readiness

Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on Friday (January 29, 2022) as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced on the billboard of the station that there will be no operations of the LRT1 on January 30 to make way for the upgrading of their signaling system.

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Manila Corp. will suspend operations of the LRT Line 1 next weekend for readiness tests and trial runs ahead of the reopening of Roosevelt Station in Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the LRMC said LRT-1 will be closed to the public from December 3 to 4 to reintegrate Roosevelt Station in the line’s 19 operational stations.

"We assure the public that the upcoming weekend closure with temporary inconvenience will result in long-term benefits for our commuters," LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rolando Paulino III said.

The agency is calling on the public to plan their weekend commute ahead of the suspension.

Roosevelt Station has been closed to commutters since September 2020 after the government started construction for a Unified Grand Central Station, which should connect the LRT-1, MRT-3, and MRT-7 systems.

The tests next weekend aim to ensure that the LRT-1 Roosevelt Station will be ready for operations next Monday, December 5.