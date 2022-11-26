^

Headlines

House bill seeks to declare parts of West Philippine Sea as marine protected areas

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 5:05pm
House bill seeks to declare parts of West Philippine Sea as marine protected areas
Hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels, which seem to be part of China's maritime militia, have been swarming the vicinity of Pag-asa Island and nearby islands in the West Philippine Sea. The military earlier said the foreign vessels might be monitoring rehabilitation efforts on Pag-asa Island.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker in the House of Representatives has filed a bill that seeks to protect parts of the West Philippine Sea from “destructive human exploitation” by declaring these as marine protected areas.

Under House Bill No. 6373, Rep. Edward Hagedorn (Palawan, 3rd District) wants to declare all areas within three nautical miles from the baselines surrounding the Kalayaan Island Group and Scarborough Shoal as marine protected areas.

The bill provides that the following are prohibited within the proposed protected area in the West Philippine Sea:

  • Possessing or using any fishing or harvesting gear and practices that destroy coral reefs, seagrass beds or other marine life
     
  • Dumping or using any toxic chemical, noxious or poisonous substance or nonbiodegradable material, untreated sewage or animal waste products, including pesticides and other hazardous substances
     
  • Littering or depositing refuse or debris
     
  • Possessing or using blasting caps or explosives
     
  • Undertaking mineral exploration or extraction
     
  • Establishing or introducing exotic species including genetically modified organisms or invasive alien species
     
  • Constructing any kind of structure, fence or enclosure unless for biosphere development
     
  • Any other act that will tend to or actually result in the disturbance, killing, destruction, endangerment, devastation, or annihilation of the natural flora and fauna

The bill cites the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas, particularly Article 123 which requires coastal states in semi-enclosed seas like the South China Sea to cooperate with each other in the exercise of their rights and duties under the treaty.

The Philippines has overlapping claims with other states, including China, over parts of the South China Sea. For Manila, the portion of the disputed waters that it claims is called the West Philippine Sea.

“We must learn to cooperate as one region in the protection of our natural resources while we settle the territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea,” Hagedorn said.

He added, “The protection of the rich marine resources and environment of the West Philippine Sea is a shared interest and responsibility of all adjoining states around the South China Sea which should be a guiding policy for all of us in the region.”

Hermogenes Esperon Jr., the national security adviser during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said in 2019 that the government was “looking into the possibility” of declaring Pag-asa Island and Eastern Kalayaan as marine protected areas.

Esperon said the declaration would promote efforts towards environmental and marine biodiversity protection in the West Philippine Sea.

The declaration of these areas as marine protected never happened during the Duterte administration, which, in its foreign policy pivot towards China, was criticized for being too soft on the issue of the West Philippine Sea.

KALAYAAN ISLAND GROUP

PAG-ASA ISLAND

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pope sacks Tagle, leadership of Caritas International

Pope sacks Tagle, leadership of Caritas International

By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 days ago
Pope Francis sacked on Tuesday the entire leadership of Vatican-based Catholic charity network Caritas Internationalis, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila public transportation among the worst in the world: study
play

Metro Manila public transportation among the worst in the world: study

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“As cities tackle these issues… they should make modern mobility systems a core part of their strategies,”...
Headlines
fbtw
State workers entitled to pay hike next year

State workers entitled to pay hike next year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Government workers are assured of a pay increase next year following calls for a higher minimum salary, with the further adjustment...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. congratulates &lsquo;good friend&rsquo; Anwar

Marcos Jr. congratulates ‘good friend’ Anwar

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called Malaysia’s long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to congratulate him on his election...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor chief Gerald Bantag denies digging escape tunnel for inmates

BuCor chief Gerald Bantag denies digging escape tunnel for inmates

1 day ago
A Philippine corrections chief accused of ordering the killing of a journalist has claimed that a huge pit dug beside his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman probes BFAR&rsquo;s belated salmon, pampano ban

Ombudsman probes BFAR’s belated salmon, pampano ban

5 hours ago
Is there something fishy with the belated implementation of a 1999 order to ban the sale of imported fish like salmon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to hike minimum wage of gov&rsquo;t workers to P33K won&rsquo;t be heeded for now

Calls to hike minimum wage of gov’t workers to P33K won’t be heeded for now

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management is closing its doors to increasing the minimum wage of government workers to P33,000...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania &mdash; study

NAIA ranked 3rd 'most stressful airport' in Asia, Oceania — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport was listed as among the most stressful airports in all of Asia and Oceania, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Airfares to remain the same in December

Airfares to remain the same in December

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 8 hours ago
Travelers planning to go on a trip during the Christmas season can expect airfares to remain the same in December, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: 2023 budget passed by December

Speaker: 2023 budget passed by December

By Shiela Crisostomo | 8 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is confident that the 2023 General Appropriations Act will be passed this December, after the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with