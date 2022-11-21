^

Headlines

US VP Harris brings new programs, loans for PHL

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 8:16am
US VP Harris brings new programs, loans for PHL
United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Manila on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippines also means a flurry of new programs and partnerships across different sectors as well as funding for projects in agriculture, women empowerment, and healthcare.

Harris, with husband and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, arrived in Manila on Sunday evening, as Air Force Two landed at around 6:50 p.m.

“Overall, I would say this visit is about strengthening our bilateral relationship with the Philippines in recognition of our long history as friends, allies, partners,” a senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing on Sunday evening.

“This visit builds on a number of significant high-level engagement with our Philippine allies that we’ve already had in this administration.” 

RELATED: Biden congratulates Marcos, hopes to expand bilateral ties | Second gentleman Emhoff to lead US delegation to Marcos Jr.’s inauguration | Marcos calls the US 'our partner, our ally and our friend'

Packed trip

On Monday, Harris will meet with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, and join a townhall meeting on women empowerment. 

She will fly to Puerto Princesa in Palawan on Tuesday, where she is expected to deliver a speech underscoring the importance of the international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as well as meet with local communities affected by climate change. 

Ranging from energy to military and other funding opportunities, the US will be launching new programs and opportunities for partnerships with the Philippines during Harris' visit. 

One of these is a new program with World Hope that will provide support in combatting the online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) and reach out to OSEC survivors in the Philippines. 

RELATED: Philippines to go after those contributing to online sexual exploitation of children

Energy security initiatives

The following meanwhile are the energy security initiatives expected to be discussed during Harris' visit:

  • A “123 Agreement” Negotiations for Civil Nuclear Cooperation will be launched, where the two countries will work together to support and cooperate on efforts on zero-emission energy and nonproliferation priorities. This will become the legal basis for US exports of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines.
  • The US said it will support the development of a nickel and cobalt processing facility in the Philippines, which can expand production by 20,000 metric tons yearly. Washington said these minerals will be essential to the country as it transitions into using clean energy.
  • The US will work with Energy Development Corp. to construct a geothermal power project in Mindanao. 
  • To help and encourage US-based firms and financers to invest in the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific region’s energy and infrastructure requirements, the US will open a US Trade and Development Agency in its Manila embassy.  
  • The launch of the Indo-Pacific Smart and Secure Ports Development will give the Philippines an opportunity to modernize and mitigate cybersecurity risks in its seaports.

Dialogue with PHL counterparts

The US also said it seeks to create energy and food security dialogues with the Philippines. The US Department of Energy, the US Department of State and the Philippine Department of Energy will form the energy dialogue, which will focus on short and long-term energy planning, offshore wind development and grid stability and power transmission. 

The food security dialogue will be held with the US Department of Agriculture, where both the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Department of State will participate, along with its Philippine counterparts. 

More EDCA sites? 

Washington also announced its plans to establish new locations where it can implement the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows Philippine and American service members to perform security cooperation exercises, respond to humanitarian assistance needs, and partake in joint military activities, among others. 

However, the senior administration official said the US is still finalizing talks with the Philippine Department of Defense on this matter.

RELATED: On 4th of July, Makabayan party-lists seek repeal of VFA, EDCA

The US has so far spent over $82 million for the implementation of EDCA, with 21 projects underway. Contracts for the projects are said to have been awarded to Philippine firms. 

Support for the digital economy

Washington also plans to help the country expand ties with the Philippines in navigating new technology and the digital sphere. This includes expanding access to reliable and secure 5G connection in partnership with NOW Telecom.

USAID is also supporting the other programs. The first Low Eart Orbit Satellite Broadband Service in Southeast Asia is planned for launching in the Philippines, in collaboration with SpaceX Starlink.

Meanwhile, a five-year project called “Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy” will also help small business not be left out and participate in the country’s e-commerce ecosystem. A separate project, with $5.3-million in private sector funding from seven Philippine companies, will also help train workers navigate the high-tech manufacturing sector.

New funding support: How much and what for?

Aside from new projects, the US is also providing the Philippines with more loans.

  • $20 million loan for Agri Exim Global Philippines, Inc. 

Through the US International Development Finance Corp. (DFC), Washington will be loaning the local coconut processor $20 million to help grow its facilities in the Philippines. Agri Exim Global helps thousands of local farmers get their foot in the global supply chain to sell coconut products. 

The Department of Agriculture previously noted the Philippines is the second-largest coconut producing country, with production in the second quarter this year increasing 2% to 3.36 million metric tons from 3.29 million MT year on year. Former agriculture secretary called the local coconut industry a “sleeping giant,” with a potential to boost the country’s economic growth.

  • $15.5-million investment for women entrepreneurs

The DFC is also allocating a $15.5 million loan through a framework agreement with Citibank. This will support ASA Philippines Foundation, a microfinancing institution for women entrepreneurs.

  • $8 million for PHL healthcare system

The US seeks to invest $8 million into its partnership with the Philippines healthcare system, “subject to the availability of funds.” Washington wants the funds to be utilized to detect and avoid preventable outbreaks and health threats as well as be used for a response system, in case of one.

KAMALA HARRIS

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US Vice President Harris arrives in Manila

US Vice President Harris arrives in Manila

By Kaycee Valmonte | 13 hours ago
She is the highest-ranking US official to have visited the country in five years, following former US President Donald Trump’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government is top violator of laws vs contractuals&rsquo;

‘Government is top violator of laws vs contractuals’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Regardless of administration, the government is ironically on top when it comes to violating the country’s labor laws,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines shuns UN calls to legalize same-sex marriage

Philippines shuns UN calls to legalize same-sex marriage

17 hours ago
The Philippines has ignored calls from a United Nations body to legalize same-sex marriage and enact other pieces of legislation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senators more open to intel funds for OVP than DepEd&rsquo;

‘Senators more open to intel funds for OVP than DepEd’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Senators tackling the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 are more comfortable providing confidential and intelligence...
Headlines
fbtw
Thai businesses ready to invest in Philippines &ndash; Palace

Thai businesses ready to invest in Philippines – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Thai firms are willing to invest in infrastructure, transportation, tourism and food security in the Philippines to enhance...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Harris to meet Philippines' Marcos in effort to boost ties

VP Harris to meet Philippines' Marcos in effort to boost ties

1 hour ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Monday during a visit to the Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change &lsquo;overarching&rsquo; concern at APEC

Climate change ‘overarching’ concern at APEC

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Climate change was the “overarching” concern among world leaders at the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Economic...
Headlines
fbtw

Senate bill seeks to institutionalize Go Lokal program

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
With 99.51 percent of all businesses in the Philippines comprising the micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs, a senator is pushing for a legislated measure to help them gain access to the lucrative mainstream...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts ask countries to step up efforts vs child abuse

Experts ask countries to step up efforts vs child abuse

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Six United Nations appointed human rights experts are calling on countries to intensify efforts to combat the global emergency...
Headlines
fbtw
Press group expresses support for suspended NIA chief

Press group expresses support for suspended NIA chief

9 hours ago
he National Press Club of the Philippines one of the oldest and biggest organizations of active members of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with