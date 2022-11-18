Raps filed vs 33 traders over agricultural smuggling

In a statement, the BOC said its anti-smuggling unit filed 33 criminal complaints, including 22 cases of violation of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act, before the Department of Justice.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed criminal cases against 33 traders allegedly involved in the smuggling of P350 million worth of agricultural goods.

In a statement, the BOC said its anti-smuggling unit filed 33 criminal complaints, including 22 cases of violation of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act, before the Department of Justice.

The charges brought against 33 importers and 11 customs brokers reflect the BOC’s resolve to end the illegal importation of agricultural goods.

The smuggled goods in question have a total dutiable value of P251.61 million, with duties, taxes and fees amounting to P107.19 million, depriving government of lawful revenues.

Agricultural smuggling remains rampant in the country and this affects locally produced farm products since these cannot compete with illegally imported ones due to pricing.

Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz vowed to continue ramping up efforts against smuggling through a strengthened risk profiling and inspection of shipments and warehouses.

‘Life sentence for smugglers’

In a related development, Benguet Rep. Eric Go Yap urged his colleagues to continue the congressional probe on the smuggling of vegetables into the country and sought to impose higher penalties for large-scale agricultural smuggling.

Yap, along with Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, filed House Resolution No. 108 which urges members of the House committee on agriculture and food to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the continued smuggling of agricultural products.

The congressmen bewailed that despite existing laws and regulations against it, the smuggling of agricultural products has prevailed, resulting in price distortion of Filipino produce and defeating efforts to increase farm production.

Benguet vegetable traders and farmers have been seeking the help of the national government to curb smuggling, particularly from China, which has been going on since 2007.

Under House Bill 319, both Yap and Duterte are seeking to amend Republic Act 10845, the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, to increase the penalty for the crime to life imprisonment.

The bill also imposes a fine of twice the fair value of the smuggled agricultural product and the aggregate amount of taxes, duties and other charges avoided plus interest at the prevailing legal rate against any individual who commits smuggling.

Dummy corporations, non-government organizations, associations, cooperatives, or single proprietorships who knowingly sell, lend, lease, assign, consent or allow the unauthorized use of their import permits for purposes of smuggling will also be given the penalty of imprisonment of not less than 17 years but not more than 20 years, and a fine of twice the fair value of the smuggled agricultural product and the aggregate amount of taxes, duties and other charges avoided plus interest at the prevailing legal rate if found guilty.

In Bulacan, farmers welcomed the government’s Kadiwa sa Pasko project which allows consumers to buy rice at P25 per kilo; but urged the Department of Agriculture to come up with a program that can help reduce their rice production costs.

“In order to sustain this program for cheap rice, farmers must be taught ways to cut their cost in planting rice,” Liza Sacdalan, chairperson of the Plaridel-Guiguinto Irrigators Association in Bulacan, said in Filipino. – Artemio Dumlao, Ramon Efren Lazaro