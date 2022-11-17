OCTA: NCR positivity rate decreased to 7.4% but could be plateauing

Shoppers wear face masks as protection against the COVID-19 while inside a market in Marikina City taken on July 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila decreased from 7.8% to 7.4% in the past week, though the rate of decrease has gotten much slower in recent days, which independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said could mean a plateau in cases.

The term positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive. The World Health Organization's recommended benchmark for opening economies is a positivity rate of at most five percent.

In a tweet advisory issued Thursday morning, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said that the slower rate of decrease indicates a plateauing of the trend.

"This observed spike in cases is mainly due to lower testing volume due to the recent holiday. Hospital utilization remained very low and the NCR remains at low risk at this time," he wrote.

Per data from the Department of Health, Metro Manila still recorded the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 204 newly recorded infections. No other province breached 50 new cases.

On Monday, the DOH also said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October 31 to November 6.

"Less than 5% positivity rate looks less likely at this time and there is some possibility of an uptick in cases. We will have to observe the trend next week," David also said.

David also said that Metro Manila's reproduction number, which refers to the number of people one COVID-positive individual can infect, increased from 0.83 to 1.02 from November 6 to 13. The weekly growth rate also increased from -18% to 11% as new cases increased from 240 to 268.

Earlier Tuesday, the Department of Health said it intended to recommend the extension of the COVID-19 state of calamity if a bill allowing government to implement pandemic protocols is not signed into law by next month.

The Philippines has recorded over four million COVID-19 cases, with more than 64,000 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

"While less than 5% positivity rate is still attainable if the downtrend continues, there is a possibility that the positivity rate will remain above this level. There is also a possibility that an uptick may happen soon. We will have to see what happens over the next few weeks," David said.