^

Headlines

The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire’s street lighting ceremony

The Philippine Star
November 15, 2022 | 12:00am
The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaireâs street lighting ceremony
Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed ‘Art of Christmas,’ with two 24-foot trees and roughly 25,000 LED lights illuminating the resort’s iconic main lobby. Photo shows Laurence Upton, Solaire Resort Entertainment City EVP for VIP marketing and services; Cyrus Sherafat, Solaire Resort’s EVP and head of Gaming-Metro Manila; Thomas Arasi, president and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corp.; Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez; Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.; Juanito Sanosa Jr., president and COO, Pagcor; Donato Almeda, vice chair for construction and regulatory affairs, Bloomberry Resorts Corp., and David Batchelor, Solaire Resort Entertainment City SVP for resort operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed “Art of Christmas” with Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez and officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

David Batchelor, Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s senior vice president for resort operations, lit two 24-foot trees. Roughly 25,000 LED lights illuminated the resort’s iconic main lobby to signal the beginning of the Yuletide season.

After the lighting ceremony, guests were treated to a live performance of Martin Nievera and were serenaded by the Ambassadors for Christ Chamber Singers with the songs of the holidays.

The annual tree lighting ceremony has become an integral part of Solaire’s Christmas celebrations, highlighting the observance of the holiday as an aspect of the Philippines’ rich culture.

“Solaire’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is a symbolic and meaningful gesture for us,” said Thomas Arasi, president and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corp. “As a Filipino company, it is at our core to showcase and elevate the country’s culture and traditions – from food, talent, to art – for the local and international community to experience. This year’s theme, the Art of Christmas, is special. After two years of not being able to share this occasion fully with our guests, festive celebrations at Solaire are great reminders of what Christmas is really like here in the country and for Filipinos.”

“Solaire is a luxury brand, but at our core are values that emphasize love, compassion, togetherness and community. This holiday season, we hope that every one of our guests get to be with their loved ones to enjoy the Art of Christmas here at Solaire,” Arasi added.

SOLAIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

7 hours ago
Preliminary investigation proceedings are set on November 23 and December 5, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said...
Headlines
fbtw
New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week &mdash; DOH

New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week — DOH

7 hours ago
The DOH said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices down; gasoline up

Diesel prices down; gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Prices of diesel are expected to extend its series of rollbacks this week, while those of gasoline could rise for a second...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"We need to accept that some members in the community, they don't have that much trust in the PNP [but] we must consider the...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

14 hours ago
ASEAN leaders and the United States committed to promote maritime cooperation based on the universally recognized principles...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos described his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Gasoline and kerosene prices are up for a second consecutive week, while the rollback of diesel prices continues for a fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos accepts more foreign invites

Marcos accepts more foreign invites

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos will embark on several official foreign trips next year with many heads of state, including his counterparts...
Headlines
fbtw
Tugade&rsquo;s son appointed as LTO chief

Tugade’s son appointed as LTO chief

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Lawyer Jose Art Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, has been appointed as head of the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

9 hours ago
"Now on the South China Sea. Everybody, including the Chinese, says we follow UNCLOS and international law. So at least that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with