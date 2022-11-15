The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire’s street lighting ceremony

Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed ‘Art of Christmas,’ with two 24-foot trees and roughly 25,000 LED lights illuminating the resort’s iconic main lobby. Photo shows Laurence Upton, Solaire Resort Entertainment City EVP for VIP marketing and services; Cyrus Sherafat, Solaire Resort’s EVP and head of Gaming-Metro Manila; Thomas Arasi, president and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corp.; Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez; Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.; Juanito Sanosa Jr., president and COO, Pagcor; Donato Almeda, vice chair for construction and regulatory affairs, Bloomberry Resorts Corp., and David Batchelor, Solaire Resort Entertainment City SVP for resort operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed “Art of Christmas” with Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez and officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

David Batchelor, Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s senior vice president for resort operations, lit two 24-foot trees. Roughly 25,000 LED lights illuminated the resort’s iconic main lobby to signal the beginning of the Yuletide season.

After the lighting ceremony, guests were treated to a live performance of Martin Nievera and were serenaded by the Ambassadors for Christ Chamber Singers with the songs of the holidays.

The annual tree lighting ceremony has become an integral part of Solaire’s Christmas celebrations, highlighting the observance of the holiday as an aspect of the Philippines’ rich culture.

“Solaire’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is a symbolic and meaningful gesture for us,” said Thomas Arasi, president and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corp. “As a Filipino company, it is at our core to showcase and elevate the country’s culture and traditions – from food, talent, to art – for the local and international community to experience. This year’s theme, the Art of Christmas, is special. After two years of not being able to share this occasion fully with our guests, festive celebrations at Solaire are great reminders of what Christmas is really like here in the country and for Filipinos.”

“Solaire is a luxury brand, but at our core are values that emphasize love, compassion, togetherness and community. This holiday season, we hope that every one of our guests get to be with their loved ones to enjoy the Art of Christmas here at Solaire,” Arasi added.