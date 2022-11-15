Tugadeâ€™s son appointed as LTO chief

Tugade’s son appointed as LTO chief

“I come here today to announce the appointment of Attorney Jose Art ‘Jay Art’ Tugade as the new chief of the Land Transportation Office,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a statement to reporters yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Jose Art Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, has been appointed as head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), putting an end to the confusion about his position at the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

A source said the LTO would hold the turnover ceremony today with the new LTO chief.

Bautista said Tugade “is best suited for the very challenging job in the LTO.” Tugade will replace Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III, who will serve as DOTr assistant secretary for the road sector.

Bautista said he has talked with President Marcos about what Tugade can do to address the problems at the LTO.

“We immediately asked the indulgence of the President and explained the gravity of the situation in the LTO and the importance of the work that has to be done as well as the willingness of attorney J Art to do it. In the end, the President understood the situation,” Bautista said.

Tugade’s latest appointment puts an end to the confusion on the MIAA’s leadership.

It was Malacañang through Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil which confirmed Tugade’s appointment at MIAA last month, even as aviation industry veteran Cesar Chiong was appointed general manager in July.

Tugade’s first appointment at the MIAA caused confusion as it was announced even as Chiong had barely warmed his seat as general manager. MIAA operates the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Despite Tugade’s reported appointment, Chiong stayed on as MIAA chief.

News5 reporter Gerard dela Peña tweeted on Nov. 11 that airport media passes for Undas exodus coverage still bore the signature of Chiong as MIAA general manager.

STAR columnist Jarius Bondoc wrote in his Oct. 28 column that Chiong was presiding at a MIAA board meeting when he received news he should relinquish his post to Tugade.