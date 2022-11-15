^

Headlines

Tugade’s son appointed as LTO chief

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
November 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Tugadeâ€™s son appointed as LTO chief
“I come here today to announce the appointment of Attorney Jose Art ‘Jay Art’ Tugade as the new chief of the Land Transportation Office,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a statement to reporters yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Jose Art Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, has been appointed as head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), putting an end to the confusion about his position at the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

“I come here today to announce the appointment of Attorney Jose Art ‘Jay Art’ Tugade as the new chief of the Land Transportation Office,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a statement to reporters yesterday.

A source said the LTO would hold the turnover ceremony today with the new LTO chief.

Bautista said Tugade “is best suited for the very challenging job in the LTO.” Tugade will replace Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III, who will serve as DOTr assistant secretary for the road sector.

Bautista said he has talked with President Marcos about what Tugade can do to address the problems at the LTO.

“We immediately asked the indulgence of the President and explained the gravity of the situation in the LTO and the importance of the work that has to be done as well as the willingness of attorney J Art to do it. In the end, the President understood the situation,” Bautista said.

Tugade’s latest appointment puts an end to the confusion on the MIAA’s leadership.

It was Malacañang through Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil which confirmed Tugade’s appointment at MIAA last month, even as aviation industry veteran Cesar Chiong was appointed general manager in July.

Tugade’s first appointment at the MIAA caused confusion as it was announced even as Chiong had barely warmed his seat as general manager. MIAA operates the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Despite Tugade’s reported appointment, Chiong stayed on as MIAA chief.

News5 reporter Gerard dela Peña tweeted on Nov. 11 that airport media passes for Undas exodus coverage still bore the signature of Chiong as MIAA general manager.

STAR columnist Jarius Bondoc wrote in his Oct. 28 column that Chiong was presiding at a MIAA board meeting when he received news he should relinquish his post to Tugade.

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

7 hours ago
Preliminary investigation proceedings are set on November 23 and December 5, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said...
Headlines
fbtw
New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week &mdash; DOH

New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week — DOH

7 hours ago
The DOH said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices down; gasoline up

Diesel prices down; gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Prices of diesel are expected to extend its series of rollbacks this week, while those of gasoline could rise for a second...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"We need to accept that some members in the community, they don't have that much trust in the PNP [but] we must consider the...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

14 hours ago
ASEAN leaders and the United States committed to promote maritime cooperation based on the universally recognized principles...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

Marcos Jr. on ASEAN trip: Successful, very interesting

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos described his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last...
Headlines
fbtw
The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire&rsquo;s street lighting ceremony

The Art of Christmas illuminates Solaire’s street lighting ceremony

2 hours ago
Solaire Resort Entertainment City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed “Art of Christmas”...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

Gasoline, kerosene prices up, diesel down

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Gasoline and kerosene prices are up for a second consecutive week, while the rollback of diesel prices continues for a fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos accepts more foreign invites

Marcos accepts more foreign invites

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos will embark on several official foreign trips next year with many heads of state, including his counterparts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

9 hours ago
"Now on the South China Sea. Everybody, including the Chinese, says we follow UNCLOS and international law. So at least that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with