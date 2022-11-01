^

Rains seen in parts of Mindanao due to Tropical Storm Queenie

Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 9:24am
Rains seen in parts of Mindanao due to Tropical Storm Queenie

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Queenie (Banyan) is forecast to bring rains to parts of Mindanao and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Queenie was last seen 430 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, with peak winds of 65 km an hour and gusts of up to 80 km an hour.

It was moving westward over the Philippine Sea at 20 kilometers per hour.

Queenie is expected to weaken into a tropical depression today due to “increasingly unfavorable conditions,” PAGASA said.

“Further weakening into a low pressure area is likely by Thursday, possibly earlier,” it added.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, residents of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands may experience moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday evening until Wednesday. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, and the rest of Caraga.

By Thursday, Queenie may dump light to moderate with at times heavy rains to Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Bicol.

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) triggered a series of flash floods and landslides in Mindanao, killing at least 101 people.

Weather forecasters said the hoisting of wind signals over the eastern portion of Caraga and in parts of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday evening is not ruled out despite the expected weakening of Queenie.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 1,” PAGASA said.

Due to the influence of the tropical storm, moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) may prevail over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao in the next 24 hours. These conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

Queenie’s track

  • Nov 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. - 290 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • Nov 2, 2022 2:00 a.m. - 145 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • Nov 2, 2022 2:00 p.m. - 100 km northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 185 km east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
  • Nov 3, 2022 2:00 a.m. - Over the coastal waters of San Isidro, Surigao del Norte

Philstar
