Signal No. 3 up in Metro Manila as â€˜Paengâ€™ threatens capital region

Signal No. 3 up in Metro Manila as ‘Paeng’ threatens capital region

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 3 over Metro Manila and eight other areas as Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) may cross the capital region and nearby provinces on Saturday until early Sunday morning.

PAGASA said in a bulletin issued at 8 a.m. on Saturday that after Paeng passes close or makes landfall in the vicinity of Marinduque, it could traverse the Calabarzon-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area.

But the state weather service is not ruling out the possibility that Paeng, which made its third landfall over Buenavista, Quezon at 6 a.m. on Saturday, may shift southward.

Paeng was last spotted over coastal waters of Catanauan, Quezon moving west northwestward at 30 kph packing winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph.

Aside from Metro Manila, Signal No. 3 is up in the following areas which can expect winds of greater than 89 kph to 117 kph in at least 18 hours:

Camarines Norte

Western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

Marinduque

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is up in the following areas which can expect winds of 62 kph to 88 kph in at least 24 hours:

Catanduanes

Albay

Western portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Castilla, Donsol)

Western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Zambales

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Rest of Camarines Sur

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas which can expect winds of 39 kph to 61 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours.

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Sorsogon

Rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimara

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

PAGASA warns that there is minimal to moderate risk of a storm surge up to two meters in height in western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay.

Through Saturday morning, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands will experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

In the same period, Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Calabarzon and Palawan will experience moderate heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas can expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible.

From Saturday morning until the evening, it is likely that Paeng will dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

In the same period, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Camarines provinces will likely experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region are expected to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

From Saturday evening until Sunday morning, Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas will likely experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

In the same period, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon will likely have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region, Camarines Provinces, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

“Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Paeng may weaken into a tropical storm within 24 hours or even earlier due to its interaction with the Luzon landmass. It may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm when it reaches the West Philippine Sea, the state weather service said. — Xave Gregorio