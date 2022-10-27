^

Headlines

‘Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge’

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2022 | 12:00am
â€˜Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surgeâ€™
Some shoppers [keep their mask on/remove their mask] at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's suspension of the mandatory policy on face masks in outdoor settings on September 12.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — An infectious disease expert yesterday warned against a possible surge in COVID-19 cases with the planned lifting of the face mask mandate in indoor settings.

During the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, Dr. Rontgene Solante expressed concern over the plan at this time, considering the detection of new Omicron subvariants in the country.

“There are still reservations really on the plan, especially now that the XBB and XBC subvariants are here, and when you make wearing of face masks optional indoors, then there really is a risk,” Solante said in Filipino and English.

“It might cause increase in cases, and I hope it will not overwhelm our health care system,” he added.

Not wearing a face mask increases an individual’s risks of getting the potentially deadly infection, especially among the elderly, those with comorbidities and immuno-compromised, according to the health expert.

He maintained, though, that the lifting of the face mask mandate could also empower the people and allow them to decide on their own what is best for them.

Concerning the proposal to lift the RT-PCR requirement for travelers, Solante said it should only cover the fully vaccinated.

He also stressed the importance of strict screening of passengers to prevent the entry of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants into the country.

Solante said experts from other countries are now closely monitoring new subvariants believed to be highly transmissible and highly immune-evasive, thus, he encouraged the public to continue observing minimum health protocols, particularly in areas considered high-risk, such as public transport.

“Although the cases are more manageable now, like hospitals don’t reach full capacity and the death rate is low, we should not think that this pandemic is over. COVID-19 is still with us,” he added.

Close monitoring

The Department of Health (DOH) will closely monitor the impact of the impending lifting of the face mask mandate in indoor settings on hospital admissions.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea de Guzman admitted that making the wearing of face masks optional could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases as well as the health care utilization rate (HCUR).

“We know that whenever we reduce or remove a layer of protection, we expect that the number of cases increases,” De Guzman said at a media forum yesterday.

Although there were increases in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in the past few months, she pointed out that the country’s health care system was not overwhelmed and was able to accommodate those needing hospitalization.

With the removal of the mask mandate indoors, the DOH official gave assurance that the agency would closely monitor its effect not only on the actual cases but also on the HCUR.

Meanwhile, pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anna Ong-Lim urged the public to continue using all available interventions to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Lim particularly stressed the importance for school children to continue wearing face masks when face-to-face classes resume next month.

She noted that the resumption of full face-to-face classes could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

With the relaxation of the masking mandate, the DOH should scale up the implementation of measures to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Iloilo Rep. and former health secretary Janette Garin.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” aired on Cignal TV’s One News last Tuesday night, Garin said medicines should be “prepositioned” so that they will be “available and affordable” to people who may need them.

She also underscored the need to prepare health facilities for a possible rise in cases.

The lawmaker explained that with the decision of Malacañang to make wearing of face masks indoors voluntary, it is “very important” to keep the jabs available and for free and at the same time, information campaigns on the risks posed by being “under-vaccinated” should also continue. – Sheila Crisostomo, Emmanuel Tupas

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH
play

Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH

10 hours ago
“He doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s going to look at the function of the DOH,” President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

With fences mended, Philippines and US plan dialogue on security alliance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue and a 2+2 Dialogue will be held “in...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng &mdash; PAGASA
play

LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng — PAGASA

14 hours ago
The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides

Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The World Justice Project (WJP) on Wednesday released its 2022 Rule of Law index, which noted the Philippines’ improvement in...
Headlines
fbtw
Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines

Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines

10 hours ago
Residents were too afraid to return to their homes as aftershocks rocked a blacked-out northern Philippines Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

By Alessandra Tinio | 1 hour ago
The government is working on a possible state visit of President Marcos here, citing the need to further strengthen the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called yesterday for the swift passage of the proposed E-governance Act to allow the country to catch up...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Adherence to the rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, although it is among the few countries...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration&nbsp;should be guided by Constitution

DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration should be guided by Constitution

By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated that discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw

Senators visit France to boost ties

1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go and fellow senators yesterday flew to France for a parliamentary visit to meet with their counterparts and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and the European country...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with