â€˜Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surgeâ€™

‘Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge’

Some shoppers [keep their mask on/remove their mask] at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's suspension of the mandatory policy on face masks in outdoor settings on September 12.

MANILA, Philippines — An infectious disease expert yesterday warned against a possible surge in COVID-19 cases with the planned lifting of the face mask mandate in indoor settings.

During the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday, Dr. Rontgene Solante expressed concern over the plan at this time, considering the detection of new Omicron subvariants in the country.

“There are still reservations really on the plan, especially now that the XBB and XBC subvariants are here, and when you make wearing of face masks optional indoors, then there really is a risk,” Solante said in Filipino and English.

“It might cause increase in cases, and I hope it will not overwhelm our health care system,” he added.

Not wearing a face mask increases an individual’s risks of getting the potentially deadly infection, especially among the elderly, those with comorbidities and immuno-compromised, according to the health expert.

He maintained, though, that the lifting of the face mask mandate could also empower the people and allow them to decide on their own what is best for them.

Concerning the proposal to lift the RT-PCR requirement for travelers, Solante said it should only cover the fully vaccinated.

He also stressed the importance of strict screening of passengers to prevent the entry of highly transmissible COVID-19 variants into the country.

Solante said experts from other countries are now closely monitoring new subvariants believed to be highly transmissible and highly immune-evasive, thus, he encouraged the public to continue observing minimum health protocols, particularly in areas considered high-risk, such as public transport.

“Although the cases are more manageable now, like hospitals don’t reach full capacity and the death rate is low, we should not think that this pandemic is over. COVID-19 is still with us,” he added.

Close monitoring

The Department of Health (DOH) will closely monitor the impact of the impending lifting of the face mask mandate in indoor settings on hospital admissions.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea de Guzman admitted that making the wearing of face masks optional could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases as well as the health care utilization rate (HCUR).

“We know that whenever we reduce or remove a layer of protection, we expect that the number of cases increases,” De Guzman said at a media forum yesterday.

Although there were increases in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in the past few months, she pointed out that the country’s health care system was not overwhelmed and was able to accommodate those needing hospitalization.

With the removal of the mask mandate indoors, the DOH official gave assurance that the agency would closely monitor its effect not only on the actual cases but also on the HCUR.

Meanwhile, pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anna Ong-Lim urged the public to continue using all available interventions to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Lim particularly stressed the importance for school children to continue wearing face masks when face-to-face classes resume next month.

She noted that the resumption of full face-to-face classes could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

With the relaxation of the masking mandate, the DOH should scale up the implementation of measures to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Iloilo Rep. and former health secretary Janette Garin.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” aired on Cignal TV’s One News last Tuesday night, Garin said medicines should be “prepositioned” so that they will be “available and affordable” to people who may need them.

She also underscored the need to prepare health facilities for a possible rise in cases.

The lawmaker explained that with the decision of Malacañang to make wearing of face masks indoors voluntary, it is “very important” to keep the jabs available and for free and at the same time, information campaigns on the risks posed by being “under-vaccinated” should also continue. – Sheila Crisostomo, Emmanuel Tupas