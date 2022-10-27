^

Headlines

Tugade son named MIAA acting GM

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang confirmed yesterday the appointment of lawyer Jose Arturo Tugade as acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

“Yes, he is confirmed,” Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters.

Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, will replace Cesar Chiong.

The younger Tugade is tasked to manage the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and will also serve as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of MIAA.

Malacañang has yet to release Tugade’s appointment papers.    

MIAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH
play

Marcos defends ex-top cop Cascolan's appointment to DOH

10 hours ago
“He doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s going to look at the function of the DOH,” President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng &mdash; PAGASA
play

LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng — PAGASA

14 hours ago
The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides

Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The World Justice Project (WJP) on Wednesday released its 2022 Rule of Law index, which noted the Philippines’ improvement in...
Headlines
fbtw
Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines

Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines

10 hours ago
Residents were too afraid to return to their homes as aftershocks rocked a blacked-out northern Philippines Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy: US hopes to collaborate with China in 'free' Indo-Pacific

Envoy: US hopes to collaborate with China in 'free' Indo-Pacific

5 hours ago
“Our aim is to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, prosperous, secure, and resilient, and we seek like-minded...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

Palace working on possible Marcos US state visit

By Alessandra Tinio | 1 hour ago
The government is working on a possible state visit of President Marcos here, citing the need to further strengthen the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

Marcos renews call to pass E-governance Act

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called yesterday for the swift passage of the proposed E-governance Act to allow the country to catch up...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

Philippines rule of law weak, but index ranking improves

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Adherence to the rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, although it is among the few countries...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration&nbsp;should be guided by Constitution

DFA: Joint West Philippine Sea exploration should be guided by Constitution

By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated that discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge&rsquo;

‘Lifting indoor mask mandate could cause COVID-19 surge’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
An infectious disease expert yesterday warned against a possible surge in COVID-19 cases with the planned lifting of the face...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with