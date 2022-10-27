Tugade son named MIAA acting GM

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang confirmed yesterday the appointment of lawyer Jose Arturo Tugade as acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

“Yes, he is confirmed,” Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters.

Tugade, son of former transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, will replace Cesar Chiong.

The younger Tugade is tasked to manage the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and will also serve as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of MIAA.

Malacañang has yet to release Tugade’s appointment papers.