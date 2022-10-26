^

Envoy: US hopes to collaborate with China in 'free' Indo-Pacific

Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 7:27pm
Envoy: US hopes to collaborate with China in 'free' Indo-Pacific
In this file photo taken on December 04, 2013 Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. US President Joe Biden expressed concerns to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang late February 10, 2021, in their first call since Biden took office on January 20, according to the White House.
MANILA, Philippines — The United States is hoping to collaborate closely with China on shared interests, particularly on global problems such as climate change and health, but also urged Beijing to cooperate when it comes to international obligations. 

“The United States, the Philippines, and virtually every country in the world all seek constructive relations with the [People’s Republic of China],” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said during the Mangrove Forum held on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, prosperous, secure, and resilient, and we seek like-minded partners to help achieve this goal.”

Washington commended the Philippines for holding its ground on its right to areas in the South China Sea. A 2016 Hague tribunal already invalidated Beijing’s nine-dash line in the waters. 

China’s continued encroachment of the areas declared part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf has led to Manila filing hundreds of diplomatic protests against the former 2016.

Carlson said the US will continue to support the Philippines against those who “advance lawful maritime claims” in waters belonging to Manila. In the past five years, the US has committed over $625 million to support Philippine defense and security efforts to improve its capabilities. 

While President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. early on clarified that he wants to “increase the scope” of the country’s relationship with China beyond the maritime issue, Manila continues to uphold its rights over the waters.

“We count on the United States to help support us in upholding our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea, which are based on international law, and also pursue measures to de-escalaate tensions, while promoting an international law-based order in the region,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Wednesday.

READ: US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks 

The US is asking China to fulfill obligations under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention and the tribunal decision in 2016. However, China has accused the US of trying to “widen differences and provoke tensions” in the region. 

In a forum on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Beijing will not get in the way of the Philippines forging relations with other countries as long as these are not at the expense of its own interests.

Despite the differences between China and the US, Carlson emphasized that the “US-Philippines relationship stands on its own.”

“It’s not a counterbalance to or response to… it is a long-existing relationship,” she said. “What we’re looking for is a free, open, prosperous, and secure world.”

