Tropical Depression â€˜Obetâ€™ exits PAR

Tropical Depression ‘Obet’ exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA said Saturday afternoon that Tropical Depression “Obet” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin that Obet exited the PAR at 4:30 p.m. It is no longer directly affecting weather in the country.

Obet was last seen 260 km west of Basco, Batanes moving slowly westward, packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

State meteorologists say that Obet is forecast to accelerate westward in the next 12 hours before turning west southwestward Sunday afternoon.

Due to the cold and dry air brought by the northeast monsoon, Obet may weaken into a low pressure area by Monday, PAGASA said.

Forecast position