^

Headlines

Tropical Depression ‘Obet’ exits PAR

Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 5:17pm
Tropical Depression â€˜Obetâ€™ exits PAR
Satellite image captured on October 22, 2022 shows Tropical Depression "Obet"
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA said Saturday afternoon that Tropical Depression “Obet” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin that Obet exited the PAR at 4:30 p.m. It is no longer directly affecting weather in the country.

Obet was last seen 260 km west of Basco, Batanes moving slowly westward, packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

State meteorologists say that Obet is forecast to accelerate westward in the next 12 hours before turning west southwestward Sunday afternoon.

Due to the cold and dry air brought by the northeast monsoon, Obet may weaken into a low pressure area by Monday, PAGASA said.

Forecast position

  • October 23, 2 a.m. - 480 km West of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)
  • October 23, 2 p.m. - 700 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (Outside PAR)
  • October 24, 2 a.m. - 865 km West of Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gamaliel Cordoba, key figure in ABS-CBN shutdown, is new COA chairperson

Gamaliel Cordoba, key figure in ABS-CBN shutdown, is new COA chairperson

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Gamaliel Cordoba, who headed the National Telecommunications Commission when it ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to shut down its free...
Headlines
fbtw
Travel magazine names Philippines 10th &lsquo;friendliest country&rsquo;

Travel magazine names Philippines 10th ‘friendliest country’

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Philippines was recognized as among the 10 “friendliest countries in the world” by a travel magazine.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., private sector map out food production strategy

Marcos Jr., private sector map out food production strategy

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday engaged representatives from the private sector in discussions on strategies to ramp up agricultural...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: The &lsquo;middlemen&rsquo; in Percy Lapid&rsquo;s killing

What we know so far: The ‘middlemen’ in Percy Lapid’s killing

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Here’s what we know so far about the two alleged middlemen in the fatal ambush of radio commentator Percy Lapid.
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor chief suspended as questions linger on 'middleman' in Lapid slay
play

BuCor chief suspended as questions linger on 'middleman' in Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla says this is to allow for an impartial investigation on the death of a detainee at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH confirms local transmission of new Omicron strains

DOH confirms local transmission of new Omicron strains

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Local transmission of the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariants XBB and XBC was confirmed yesterday by the Department of Health,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DOH chief must teach Pinoys to live with COVID-19&rsquo;

‘DOH chief must teach Pinoys to live with COVID-19’

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The next secretary of the Department of Health that President Marcos will appoint should help Filipinos learn to live with...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US team up vs cybersecurity threats

Philippines, US team up vs cybersecurity threats

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Representatives of various law enforcement agencies led by the National Bureau of Investigation are now working with fellow...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT, DICT help improve e-Arrival Card

DOT, DICT help improve e-Arrival Card

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism alongside the Department of Information and Communications Technology helped fine-tune the electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
Obet to dump heavy rain over Northern&nbsp;Luzon

Obet to dump heavy rain over Northern Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Tropical Depression Obet is expected to continue dumping moderate to heavy and at times intense rains over Northern Luzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with