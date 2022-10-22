Tropical Depression â€˜Obetâ€™ forecast to exit PAR Saturday

Tropical Depression ‘Obet’ forecast to exit PAR Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA says Tropical Depression “Obet” may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.

In a bulletin issued 5 a.m. on Saturday, PAGASA said it is possible that wind signals may be lifted within the day.

Currently, Signal No. 1 is up over Babuyan Islands and Batanes, where PAGASA said Obet is moving away from.

Obet was last spotted 135 km west southwest of Itbayat, Batanes moving westward at 15 kph, packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

