^

Headlines

Tropical Depression ‘Obet’ forecast to exit PAR Saturday

Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 9:20am
Tropical Depression â€˜Obetâ€™ forecast to exit PAR Saturday
Satellite image captured on Oct. 22, 2022 shows Tropical Depression "Obet"
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA says Tropical Depression “Obet” may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.

In a bulletin issued 5 a.m. on Saturday, PAGASA said it is possible that wind signals may be lifted within the day.

Currently, Signal No. 1 is up over Babuyan Islands and Batanes, where PAGASA said Obet is moving away from.

Obet was last spotted 135 km west southwest of Itbayat, Batanes moving westward at 15 kph, packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Forecast position

  • Oct. 22, 2 p.m. - 375 km West of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)
  • Oct. 23, 2 a.m. - 545 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (Outside PAR)
  • Oct. 23, 2 p.m. - 755 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (Outside PAR)
  • Oct. 24, 2 a.m. - 895 km West of Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Travel magazine names Philippines 10th &lsquo;friendliest country&rsquo;

Travel magazine names Philippines 10th ‘friendliest country’

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Philippines was recognized as among the 10 “friendliest countries in the world” by a travel magazine.
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: The &lsquo;middlemen&rsquo; in Percy Lapid&rsquo;s killing

What we know so far: The ‘middlemen’ in Percy Lapid’s killing

By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
Here’s what we know so far about the two alleged middlemen in the fatal ambush of radio commentator Percy Lapid.
Headlines
fbtw
Gamaliel Cordoba, key figure in ABS-CBN shutdown, is new COA chairperson

Gamaliel Cordoba, key figure in ABS-CBN shutdown, is new COA chairperson

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Gamaliel Cordoba, who headed the National Telecommunications Commission when it ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to shut down its free...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DOH chief must teach Pinoys to live with COVID-19&rsquo;

‘DOH chief must teach Pinoys to live with COVID-19’

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The next secretary of the Department of Health that President Marcos will appoint should help Filipinos learn to live with...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor chief suspended as questions linger on 'middleman' in Lapid slay
play

BuCor chief suspended as questions linger on 'middleman' in Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla says this is to allow for an impartial investigation on the death of a detainee at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NBI autopsy on alleged middleman in Lapid slay finds no signs of external injuries

NBI autopsy on alleged middleman in Lapid slay finds no signs of external injuries

18 minutes ago
The autopsy findings instead suggest that Jun Villamor, who died at the New Bilibid Prison on the day that the alleged gunman...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., private sector map out food production strategy

Marcos Jr., private sector map out food production strategy

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday engaged representatives from the private sector in discussions on strategies to ramp up agricultural...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH confirms local transmission of new Omicron strains

DOH confirms local transmission of new Omicron strains

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Local transmission of the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariants XBB and XBC was confirmed yesterday by the Department of Health,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US team up vs cybersecurity threats

Philippines, US team up vs cybersecurity threats

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Representatives of various law enforcement agencies led by the National Bureau of Investigation are now working with fellow...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT, DICT help improve e-Arrival Card

DOT, DICT help improve e-Arrival Card

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism alongside the Department of Information and Communications Technology helped fine-tune the electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with