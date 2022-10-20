Marcos pays tribute to Filipino World War II veterans; 31 awarded with US medals

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. with Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla and Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command Chief Lt. Gen. Robert Dauz pose for a photo as they commemorate the Leyte Gulf Landing on October 20, 2022 in Palo, Leyte.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. paid tribute to Filipino war veterans who served during World War II and promised that the government will continue to assist them.

In an event commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Leyte Landing, Marcos highlighted their roles in securing the freedom the country fought for to this day.

“Although we can never truly repay the price they paid for their gifts of peace and freedom, we can honor their heroism and their memory by continuing the great work they began,” Marcos said.

The celebration commemorates the anniversary of the landing of Gen Douglas MacArthur in Leyte Gulf for the battle between US and Japan. The battle resulted in the liberation of the Philippines from Japanese forces.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson also visited Leyte and awarded Congressional Gold Medals to 31 Filipino war veterans for being instrumental to the “enduring alliance” of the two countries.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award given by the US Congress to anyone “who performs an outstanding deed or act of service to the security, prosperity, and national interest of the United States.”

The bravery of Filipino World War II veterans laid the foundation for our enduring alliance. It was an honor to present the Congressional Gold Medal to 31 Filipino veterans today in Palo, Leyte. We are forever grateful for your service. #FriendsPartnersAllies #HonoringVets pic.twitter.com/tLL07isZcn — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) October 19, 2022

Marcos vowed to strengthen the country’s peace-buiulding initiatives while working with partner nations.

“Domestically, we will strengthen our peace-building efforts, especially in conflict-affected areas,” Marcos said.

“Externally, we will continue to pursue the enhancement of our relations with our neighbors towards ensuring security and addressing global issues such as facilitating post-pandemic growth and addressing climate change.” — Kaycee Valmonte