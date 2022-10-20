^

Signal No. 1 raised in 3 Northern Luzon areas due to Tropical Depression Obet

Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 9:08am

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in some areas in Northern Luzon as Tropical Depression Obet continues to move west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea. 

In their latest weather advisory issued 5 a.m. Thursday, government forecasters said that Obet is forecast to track west-southwestward until Friday noon while accelerating before turning westward or west-northwestward towards Northern Luzon or the Luzon Strait.

“Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning,” PAGASA said. 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Santa Ana and Gonzaga in mainland Cagayan to warn residents of strong winds arriving in some 36 hours. 

In those areas, PAGASA warned that “moderate to heavy with at times intense” rains are possible. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in the rest of mainland Cagayan. 

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall,” it warned. 

PAGASA added that the highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Obet is Wind Signal No. 2.

Obet was last seen 805 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon moving west-southwestward at 15 kph and packing winds of up to 45 kph at its center along with gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Forecast positions 

  • Oct 20, 2022 02:00 PM - 605 km East of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct 21, 2022 02:00 AM - 390 km East Southeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct 21, 2022 02:00 PM - 175 km East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct 22, 2022 02:00 AM - 60 km North Northeast of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
  • Oct 22, 2022 02:00 PM - 180 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
  • Oct 23, 2022 02:00 AM - 345 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)
  • Oct 24, 2022 02:00 AM - 650 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)
  • Oct 25, 2022 02:00 AM - 700 km North Northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

OBET

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
