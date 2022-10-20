Signal No. 1 raised in 3 Northern Luzon areas due to Tropical Depression Obet

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in some areas in Northern Luzon as Tropical Depression Obet continues to move west-southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

In their latest weather advisory issued 5 a.m. Thursday, government forecasters said that Obet is forecast to track west-southwestward until Friday noon while accelerating before turning westward or west-northwestward towards Northern Luzon or the Luzon Strait.

“Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning,” PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Santa Ana and Gonzaga in mainland Cagayan to warn residents of strong winds arriving in some 36 hours.

In those areas, PAGASA warned that “moderate to heavy with at times intense” rains are possible. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in the rest of mainland Cagayan.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall,” it warned.

PAGASA added that the highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Obet is Wind Signal No. 2.

Obet was last seen 805 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon moving west-southwestward at 15 kph and packing winds of up to 45 kph at its center along with gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Forecast positions