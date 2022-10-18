Marcos highlights improving tourism access

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presides over the first meeting of his Cabinet at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room at Malacañan Palace on July 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday highlighted the need to improve access to the country’s tourist spots to attract more visitors even as he acknowledged that the budget for tourism infrastructure is not enough.

Speaking during the Philippine tourism industry convergence reception in Pasay City, Marcos said the government has to do its part in promoting and developing the Philippines’ tourist attractions.

He also cited the importance of providing access to airports to make smaller areas more accessible.

“The government’s part is that we develop and that we make sure that these beautiful places, number one, have the people to run them, the staff to run them and that’s why the job fair was an... immediate priority, that we have people to run these resorts to an international level,” Marcos said.

“Another thing that we considered immediately necessary was that we must improve the accessibility of all of these places, to have direct access to smaller airports, not necessarily the big airports of Manila, of Cebu, of CDO (Cagayan de Oro), of GenSan (General Santos) but also to the smaller areas,” he added.

Marcos said infrastructure must be provided to ensure access to the tourist areas but admitted that the funding is insufficient.

“I was just noting when I first arrived, I said well, precisely because the secretary in all our Cabinet meetings is saying, ‘But I have to develop the infrastructure. I don’t have the budget for it. We don’t have enough money that has been given to us,’” the President said, referring to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“And so you’ll note that the secretary of public works and highways is in a very important place of honor because I think... the secretary has some sinister plans on your budget. And of course also the secretary of trade and industry because we have to promote this, we have to put together these operations so that they are efficient,” he added.

Marcos said the government intends to develop the country’s resort areas and to find new ones while ensuring that the tourists would have a “wonderful” experience.

“They (tourists) will hopefully post, tweet and say that I just came from Manila, I just came from a vacation in the Philippines and it was absolutely wonderful, you should all come and try it. That’s what we are trying to achieve and we have achieved it before and I think we can, especially with very good people that we have asked and who have kindly agreed to help us,” the President said.

“I really look forward and I have great optimism and I have great hope that this will be successful,” he added.

Marcos said his optimism stemmed from the Filipino people, whom he described as the country’s “greatest asset.”

“Like in all our endeavors in this government, we always come back to our greatest asset, and the greatest asset that we have in the Philippines are the 107 million Filipinos who are a young, well trained workforce, who are as kind a people, as hospitable a people, as gracious a people as you will find anywhere in the world,” he said.

“I am confident because I have said this many many times that there is no warmer, more poignant sight than the smile of a Filipino and that is something that we can introduce to the world,” he added.

In a speech at the same event, Frasco said the department has breached its tourism target for the year.

Frasco said the country has recorded a total of 1,767,791 foreign visitor arrivals since the start of the year, slightly higher than the 1.7 million tourist arrivals targeted for the year.

“Inspired by the leadership of President Marcos Jr., your DOT remains committed to build on the industry’s current gains and vows to relentlessly work towards putting the Philippines in a primary tourism position in the ASEAN and globally,” Frasco said.

The tourism industry was among the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the DOT only recorded 163,879 tourist arrivals.

Frasco also said the department would be launching the Philippine experience program soon, in a bid to “herald the uniqueness of our heritage and culture through the entire sphere of the traveler’s journey.” – Ralph Edwin Villanueva