WATCH: Should Boying Remulla Resign?

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 8:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are calling for the resignation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla after his son was arrested in a drug operation last week.

Despite this, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. threw his support behind Remulla as he said that the demands for his justice chief's resignation have “no basis." — script by Martin Ramos, video edited by Anj Andaya

BOYING REMULLA

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
