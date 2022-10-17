WATCH: Should Boying Remulla Resign?
October 17, 2022 | 8:55am
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are calling for the resignation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla after his son was arrested in a drug operation last week.
Despite this, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. threw his support behind Remulla as he said that the demands for his justice chief's resignation have “no basis." — script by Martin Ramos, video edited by Anj Andaya
