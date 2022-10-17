^

Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
October 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy
Skyscrapers were seen at a business district in Ortigas, Pasig City on October 12, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino appealed to the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism of Filipino scientists abroad in urging them to return and contribute to the country’s development.

Tolentino also encouraged homegrown scientists to help in propelling the Philippines’ economic recovery and growth through their experience and expertise in whatever field they are in.

“I think we have many excellent scientists. Their returning to the country from many parts of the world is a form of their volunteerism,” Tolentino told dzRH on Saturday. “Though their salaries here may be not that big, they can contribute a lot.”

He said scientists and experts in the field of agriculture and aquaculture can all contribute to food security even as he cited President Marcos’ push last week to sustain the benefits for returning scientists and their families provided for under Republic Act 11035 or the Act Institutionalizing the Balik-Scientist Program.

Tolentino, who used to head the Senate committee on science and technology, will tackle today the proposed budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its 18 attached agencies, including the Philippine Space Agency, as chairman of the finance subcommittee.

He said he hopes to continue to push for meaningful and increased support to the country’s science and technology agenda via more funding, grants, scholarships, better facilities, and other research-related support and incentives.

