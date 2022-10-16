^

Protect free speech, but combat fake news – Go

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While every Filipino enjoys the right to freedom of speech, Sen. Bong Go said spreading false information or fake news puts the truth in danger.

He cited the importance of combating fake news to defend the truth and ensure the seamless flow of free and accurate information.

“This fake news should be stopped. We are in a democracy. We have the right to speak, to speak truthfully and correctly. But when you spread fake news, instead of providing a solution, you are adding to the problem,” Go said partly in Filipino during an interview after attending a Mandatory Continuing Legal Education for the Public Attorneys’ Office lawyers in Pasay City recently.

As basis, he quoted a Pulse Asia survey which showed 86 percent of Filipino adults believe that the spread of fake news is a problem in the nation. The poll was conducted from Sept.17 to 21.

Go urged Filipinos to speak the truth rather than spread false information because doing so not only puts people in danger but also damages their reputation.

“Spreading misinformation contributes to the problem rather than providing the solution. This spread of fake news should be stopped.

The truth should be spread. This is a democracy, we have the right to reveal... but I hope we reveal what the truth is. It is not harming others or hurting others,” he said.?

The senator urged Filipinos to join the fight against fake news, saying that its proliferation is unfair to those who want the truth.

“We must respect the right of our countrymen to express their thoughts – (that is) part of democracy – but not the spreading of fake news. That’s unfair to those who just want to live quiet lives, who just want the truth,” Go stressed.

He then called for a whole-of-nation approach to combat fake news without infringing on Filipinos’ freedom of speech and expression.

