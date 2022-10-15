More areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Neneng’ takes aim at Babuyan Islands, Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA placed more areas under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Neneng moves closer to Babuyan Islands and Batanes, where it may pass very close or make landfall Sunday morning or afternoon.

Neneng — the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year — was last seen 575 kilometers east of Calayan Cagayan, packing winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted in the following areas, which can expect winds between 39 to 61 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol, Calanasan)

Extreme northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar, Dumalneg, Adams)

PAGASA says the highest wind signal it may hoist is Signal No. 3.

PAGASA forecasts light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte and Abra until Saturday night.

From Saturday night until Sunday night, PAGASA says moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The state weather service warns that under these conditions scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible.

Neneng’s trough and the convergence of its circulation with the southwesterly winds may also bring occasional rains over the western portions of Mimaropa and Western Visayas, PAGASA says.

With the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and Neneng’s approach, moderate to rough seas are expected over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, making sea travel risky for small vessels.

Neneng is expected to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may become a tropical storm later Saturday. It may even become a severe tropical storm while crossing the vicinity of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, PAGASA says.

Forecast position

Oct. 15, 2 p.m. - 365 km East of Aparri, Cagayan

Oct. 16, 2 a.m. - 160 km East of Calayan, Cagayan

Oct. 16, 2 p.m. - 40 km North Northeast of Calayan, Cagayan

Oct. 17, 2 a.m. - 155 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan

Oct. 17, 2 p.m. - 255 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan (Outside PAR)

Oct. 18, 2 a.m. - 290 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (Outside PAR)

Oct. 19, 2 a.m. - 440 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (Outside PAR)

Oct. 20, 2 a.m. - 670 km North of Pagasa Island, Palawan (Outside PAR)

— Xave Gregorio