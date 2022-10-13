^

'Neneng' seen to dump heavy rains over Northern Luzon starting Saturday

October 13, 2022 | 6:10pm
'Neneng' seen to dump heavy rains over Northern Luzon starting Saturday
Satellite image as of 5 p.m. on October 13, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Neneng may bring heavy rains to Northern Luzon starting Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

Neneng was last seen 1,030 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon. It entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at noon.

The tropical depression was packing 55 km an hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It was heading west to Extreme Northern at 30 kph. According to PAGASA, Neneng will make a landfall or may pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes.

What to expect

The weather agency said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted as early as Friday morning or afternoon over the eastern portion of Northern Luzon in anticipation of winds associated with the approaching tropical cyclone.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 2,” it said.

A marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

The surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and Neneng may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Neneng is expected to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by Saturday. The possibility of further intensification prior to its close approach to Extreme Northern Luzon is not ruled out. 

Neneng’s track

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:00 AM - 845 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • Oct 14, 2022 02:00 PM - 605 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct 15, 2022 02:00 AM - 440 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct 15, 2022 02:00 PM - 305 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct 16, 2022 02:00 AM - 185 km east Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct 16, 2022 02:00 PM - Over the coastal waters of Babuyan Island, Cagayan
  • Oct 17, 2022 02:00 PM - 225 km west of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct 18, 2022 02:00 PM - 315 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

NENENGPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
