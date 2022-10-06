US hands over P11.5-M COVID supplies, humanitarian aid to Surigao del Norte

USAID Office of Health Director Michelle Lang-Alli and Humanitarian Assistance Officer Rachel Gallagher join Surigao Del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers at the turnover ceremony of COVID-19 response supplies and equipment on September 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States delivered P11.5 million ($200,000) worth of humanitarian assistance and COVID-19 response supplies to assist communities affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in Surigao del Norte.

“In collaboration with our partners, these efforts to bring COVID-19 cases down to manageable levels challenge us to work toward adaptive solutions to further strengthen the resilience of local communities,” USAID Philippines Health Office Director Lang-Alli said.

The latest round of donations bring the US Agency for International Development’s total aid for Typhoon Odette victims to P1.7 billion ($29.650 million). This includes COVID-19 support for vaccinations and responders, training for gender-based violence, and support for the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of crisis-affected communities.

RELATED: USAID gives additional P400M for 'Odette'-hit areas

On September 27, the USAID team brought 10 generator sets and field tents, 22 laptops and routers, 50 oxygen tanks, 10 oxygen concentrators, and equipment for vital sign monitoring to Surigao del Norte.

“USAID has been a steady and reliable partner as we pick up from the devastating effects of the typhoon and rebuild lives as we continue to grapple with the pandemic,” Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers said.

“USAID assistance enabled us to provide vaccines and further improve patient care and management of COVID-19 cases.”

Surigao del Norte in the Caraga region was among the hard-hit provinces, which include Palawan, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Dinagat Islands.

According to the final report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Coucil, Odette affected over 7.846 million individuals and almost 2.273 million families. In July, the United Nations estimated that over 3,000 remain displaced because of the typhoon.

The typhoon left 405 dead and 1,371 injured after damaged houses were pegged at P62.675 million and infrastructure damage stood at P29.763 billion. — Kaycee Valmonte