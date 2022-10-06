^

Headlines

US hands over P11.5-M COVID supplies, humanitarian aid to Surigao del Norte

Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 12:52pm
US hands over P11.5-M COVID supplies, humanitarian aid to Surigao del Norte
USAID Office of Health Director Michelle Lang-Alli and Humanitarian Assistance Officer Rachel Gallagher join Surigao Del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers at the turnover ceremony of COVID-19 response supplies and equipment on September 27, 2022.
US Embassy in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United States delivered P11.5 million ($200,000) worth of humanitarian assistance and COVID-19 response supplies to assist communities affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in Surigao del Norte.

“In collaboration with our partners, these efforts to bring COVID-19 cases down to manageable levels challenge us to work toward adaptive solutions to further strengthen the resilience of local communities,” USAID Philippines Health Office Director Lang-Alli said.

The latest round of donations bring the US Agency for International Development’s total aid for Typhoon Odette victims to P1.7 billion ($29.650 million). This includes COVID-19 support for vaccinations and responders, training for gender-based violence, and support for the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of crisis-affected communities. 

RELATED: USAID gives additional P400M for 'Odette'-hit areas

On September 27, the USAID team brought 10 generator sets and field tents, 22 laptops and routers, 50 oxygen tanks, 10 oxygen concentrators, and equipment for vital sign monitoring to Surigao del Norte.

“USAID has been a steady and reliable partner as we pick up from the devastating effects of the typhoon and rebuild lives as we continue to grapple with the pandemic,” Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers said.

 “USAID assistance enabled us to provide vaccines and further improve patient care and management of COVID-19 cases.”

Surigao del Norte in the Caraga region was among the hard-hit provinces, which include Palawan, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Dinagat Islands.

According to the final report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Coucil, Odette affected over 7.846 million individuals and almost 2.273 million families. In July, the United Nations estimated that over 3,000 remain displaced because of the typhoon.

The typhoon left 405 dead and 1,371 injured after damaged houses were pegged at P62.675 million and infrastructure damage stood at P29.763 billion. — Kaycee Valmonte

TYPHOON ODETTE

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Former executive secretary Victor Rodriguez yesterday confirmed that he is no longer part of the Marcos Cabinet even as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Lower power rates expected

Lower power rates expected

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Consumers are expected to benefit from the Energy Regulatory Commission reset of power transmission rates, with households...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea

Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea

By Allison Jackson | 5 hours ago
Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla tells UN: Philippines strengthening HR mechanisms

Remulla tells UN: Philippines strengthening HR mechanisms

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday met with the United Nations acting high commissioner for human rights in...
Headlines
fbtw
Domestic helpers in Hong Kong get P750 pay hike

Domestic helpers in Hong Kong get P750 pay hike

14 hours ago
Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong are getting a salary increase equivalent to P750, the Department of Migrant Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Bongbong Marcos: Education &lsquo;bedrock of prosperous society&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos: Education ‘bedrock of prosperous society’

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As the country celebrated World Teachers’ Day yesterday, President Marcos underscored the importance of education, calling...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: House off to good start in 19th Congress

Speaker: House off to good start in 19th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
More than two months since the 19th Congress convened, the House of Representatives has gotten off to a good start, having...
Headlines
fbtw
Another P11.5 billion released for COVID-19 allowance

Another P11.5 billion released for COVID-19 allowance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P11.5 billion in COVID allowance that will benefit over 1.6 million health...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change adaptation on top of Marcos agenda

Climate change adaptation on top of Marcos agenda

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Building the country’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change adaptation are on top of the administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat season is over

Habagat season is over

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday officially declared the end of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with