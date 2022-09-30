^

Headlines

Lawyers, universities condemn ex-Palace official's threats vs judge

Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 3:22pm
Lawyers, universities condemn ex-Palace official's threats vs judge
This file photo shows Lorraine Badoy-Partosa attending a congressional hearing.
The STAR, file

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyers and universities condemned the threats made by former anti-insurgency spokesperson Lorraine Badoy-Partosa against a Manila Regional Trial Court judge who dismissed the government’s case to judically declare communist rebels as terrorists.

Some 485 lawyers signed a statement deploring the “grave and disturbing threats and scurrilous statements” that Badoy made against Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar. 

Badoy-Partosa insinuated that Malagar, whom she called communist cadre, as well as her husband University of the Philippines Cebu Chancellor Leo Malagar, and members of the National Union of People’s Lawyers are connected to the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

She also posted a hypothetical scenario where she said: "If I kill this judge and I do so out of my political belief that all allies of the CPP NPA NDF must be killed because there is no difference in my mind between a member of the CPP NPA NDF and their friends, then please be lenient with me." 

“These baseless allegations against Judge Malagar and members of the Philippine Bar are beyond the bounds of fair and reasonable criticism,” the lawyers said in a statement sent to the Supreme Court on Friday.

The lawyers called on the Supreme Court to take concrete and firm action to protect judges and lawyers, and hold those who threaten and malign justice actors accountable.

“Lies, spins, and libelous accusations amounting to criminal contempt against judges, if left unchecked, erode the people’s faith in our courts and justice system. We must not stand idly by while justice actors are attacked by those who work to spread fear and paranoia,” they said.

The SC en banc has earlier discussed “possible actions” over statements made by Badoy against Malagar. It also issued a “stern” warning that it will consider attempts on social media and elsewhere to incite violence against judges a contempt of the court.

READ: Integrated Bar, PJA: Don't tolerate personal attacks and threats vs judges

Academe joins in condemning Badoy's threat

In a separate statement, the Ateneo Law School community said the call for violence in response to Malagar’s dismissal of the petition not just irresponsible, but also “contemptuous for instigating repugnance on a judge’s faithfulness to her sworn duty to uphold the law.”

“This statement goes beyond standing with and for one of our own. This, too, is a reminder that an attack against a dutiful member of the court is an attack against a free judiciary mandated to safeguard our inherent rights through the rule of law,” it said.

The UP President’s Advisory Council also condemned the threats against Malagar and her husband.

“This is not the first time — nor, we believe, will it be the last — that Ms. Badoy has overstepped the bounds of human decency with her rabid and reckless assaults on free speech, human rights, and now, the judicial process itself, one of our last democratic recourses,” the UP PAC said.

The UP PAC is composed of the president, the vice presidents, and the secretary of the university, the chancellors of the eight UP constituent units, the director of the UP Philippine General Hospital, and the executive director of the UP Bonifacio Global City campus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

LORRAINE BADOY

RED-TAGGING

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Technology company Google will provide scholarships to help thousands of Filipino students and jobseekers land opportunities...
Headlines
fbtw
Cell phone users who don&rsquo;t register SIM risk deactivation

Cell phone users who don’t register SIM risk deactivation

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Mobile phone users who fail to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) risk deactivation from their respective telecoms...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration &ndash; Duterte

PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration – Duterte

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan  under the wing of former president Rodrigo Duterte will serve as...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Law professors have joined the call for the Supreme Court to take more action against the red-tagging of Manila Regional Trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
A faction of the former administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan elected Thursday Rep. Jose...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Opposition lawmaker Edcel Lagman is new Liberal Party president

Opposition lawmaker Edcel Lagman is new Liberal Party president

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Succeeding former Sen. Francis Pangilinan, staunch opposition lawmaker Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) was elected...
Headlines
fbtw
Ragos shows up at De Lima hearing, but unable to reaffirm recantation

Ragos shows up at De Lima hearing, but unable to reaffirm recantation

3 hours ago
Rafael Ragos, one of the government’s key witnesses against former Sen. Leila de Lima in a drug case against her, showed...
Headlines
fbtw
'Karding' death toll hits 12; 52 injured

'Karding' death toll hits 12; 52 injured

6 hours ago
Over 245,000 families or 911,404 individuals in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fresh appointments set for 11 bypassed Cabinet officials &nbsp;

Fresh appointments set for 11 bypassed Cabinet officials  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Cabinet secretaries who failed to get the nod of the Commission on Appointments before the start of Congress’ first...
Headlines
fbtw
House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez formed a special “small committee” composed of administration and opposition officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with