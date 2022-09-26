2 areas under Signal No. 3 as 'Karding' emerges over Zambales coastal waters

In the 5:00 a.m. bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA, the center of the eye of Typhoon Karding was estimated over the coastal waters of Sta. Cruz Zambales.

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Karding emerged over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales.

Karding was packing a maximum sustained wind of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170kph, as it heads west northwestward at 30 kph.

Although Karding weakened, the typhoon is forecast to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan and Tarlac until noon of Monday.

The western portion of Pangasinan, Pampanga, Cavite and Lubang Islands will also continue to experience moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and the western portions of Batangas and mainland Occidental Mindoro are expected to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds in 18 hours

Western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Anda, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Mabini, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno)

Northern and central portions of Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds in 24 hours

The rest of Pangasinan

La Union

Southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Itogon)

Tarlac

Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao, Licab, Quezon, Talugtug, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan)

Pampanga

The rest of Zambales

The northern portion Bataan (Dinalupihan, City of Balanga, Pilar, Abucay, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Morong, Bagac)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds in 36 hours

Ilocos Sur

The rest of Benguet

The western portion of Ifugao (Hungduan, Kiangan, Hingyon, Banaue, Lagawe, Lamut, Asipulo, Tinoc)

The western portion of Mountain Province (Sagada, Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

The central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler)

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

The rest of Bataan

Metro Manila

The extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

Rizal

The western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro)

The western portion of Batangas (Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, San Luis, Mabini, Bauan, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Balete, Lemery, Laurel, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu)

Cavite

The northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

Karding’s track