2 areas under Signal No. 3 as 'Karding' emerges over Zambales coastal waters

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 6:04am
In the 5:00 a.m. bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA, the center of the eye of Typhoon Karding was estimated over the coastal waters of Sta. Cruz Zambales.
MANILA, Philippines — Two areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Karding emerged over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales.

Karding was packing a maximum sustained wind of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170kph, as it heads west northwestward at 30 kph.

Although Karding weakened, the typhoon is forecast to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan and Tarlac until noon of Monday.

The western portion of Pangasinan, Pampanga, Cavite and Lubang Islands will also continue to experience moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the  rest of Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and the western portions of Batangas and mainland Occidental Mindoro are expected to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds in 18 hours

  • Western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Anda, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Mabini, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno)
  • Northern and central portions of Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds in 24 hours

  • The rest of Pangasinan
  • La Union
  • Southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Itogon)
  • Tarlac
  • Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao, Licab, Quezon, Talugtug, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan)
  • Pampanga
  • The rest of Zambales
  • The northern portion Bataan (Dinalupihan, City of Balanga, Pilar, Abucay, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Morong, Bagac)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds in 36 hours

  • Ilocos Sur
  • The rest of Benguet
  • The western portion of Ifugao (Hungduan, Kiangan, Hingyon, Banaue, Lagawe, Lamut, Asipulo, Tinoc)
  • The western portion of Mountain Province (Sagada, Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc)
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • The central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler)
  • The rest of Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • The rest of Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • The extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)
  • Rizal
  • The western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro)
  • The western portion of Batangas (Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, San Luis, Mabini, Bauan, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Balete, Lemery, Laurel, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu)
  • Cavite
  • The northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

 

Karding’s track

  • September 26, 2:00 p.m. – 325 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • September 27, 2:00 a.m. – 625 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (Outside PAR)
  • September 27, 2:00 p.m. – 845 km West of Central Luzon (Outside PAR)

