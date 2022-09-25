^

‘Karding’ now affecting Polillo Islands, landfall likely in Quezon province

September 25, 2022 | 6:34pm
This handout photo shows trees in Jomalig, Quezon felled by strong winds brought by Super Typhoon 'Karding' on September 25, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The eyewall of Super Typhoon “Karding” is now affecting Polillo Islands, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin on Sunday.

"Karding" is expected to maintain its strength before landfall, “likely” within the are of the northern part of Quezon province tonight, but the state weather bureau notes it is still possible “Karding” will make its landfall within the vicinity of Polillo Islands.

“Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass,” PAGASA said.

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding

As of PAGASA’s 5 p.m. bulletin, the super typhoon is seen moving westward at 20 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near its center. 

Here’s the full list:

TCWS Signal No. 5

  • Polillo Islands
  • Extreme northern portion of Quezon (northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta)
  • Extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)
  • Extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)
  • Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis, Candaba, Arayat)
  • Eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)
  • Extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez)

TCWS Signal No. 4

  • Calaguas Islands
  • Central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)
  • Northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)
  • Tarlac
  • the rest of Pampanga
  • the rest of Bulacan
  • Zambales
  • Northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)
  • Southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)
  • Extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

TCWS No. 3

  • The central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)
  • Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)
  • the rest of Nueva Ecija
  • the rest of Bataan
  • the rest of Pangasinan
  • the rest of Metro Manila
  • the rest of Rizal
  • Northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)
  • Northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)
  • the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)
  • Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

TCWS No. 2

  • The southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)
  • Quirino
  • the rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • Benguet
  • La Union
  • the rest of Aurora
  • the rest of Cavite
  • Batangas
  • the rest of Laguna
  • the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)
  • the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)
  • Catanduanes

TCWS No. 1

  • Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)
  • the rest of Isabela
  • Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)
  • Ilocos Sur
  • the rest of Quezon
  • Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands
  • Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)
  • Marinduque
  • the rest of Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Burias Island
  • Ticao Island

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has already approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's recommendation to suspend classes in public schools and government work in Metro Manila, the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and in the Bicol region ahead of Monday, September 26. 

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding

PAGASA already noted in its bulletin that widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides may be expected due to the weather disturbance.

The state weather bureau also said the super typhoon may bring occassional to monsoon rains over Palawan, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga.

It also warned of a "very high risk" of a storm surge of over 3 meters in height in low-lying and exposed coastal areas in northern Quezon and Aurora, while the storm surge is of moderate to high risk to the residents in Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bulacan, the northern portion of Metro Manila, the southern portion of La Union, and everywhere else in Quezon.

Super Typhoon “Karding” is forecast moving to the following in the coming days:

  • Monday, September 26 at 2 a.m. - in the vicinity of Botolan, Zambales
  • Monday, September 26 at 2 p.m. - 315 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • Tuesday, September 27 at 2 a.m. - 625 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • Tuesday, September  27 at 2 p.m. - 865 km west of Central Luzon

