Duterte leaves office with record-high satisfaction rating

Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 4:50pm
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 22, 2019.
King Rodriguez / Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte stepped down from Malacañang with a record-high satisfaction rating, according to a poll released Friday.

According to private pollster Social Weather Stations, Duterte received an “excellent” +81 net satisfaction rating in the last days of his presidency, beating his previous record of +79 in November 2020.

Duterte's final satisfaction rating is 16 points higher than the “very good” +65 he received in April, which the SWS attributed to the rise in satisfaction with the president’s performance across all regions.

The net satisfaction rating is the difference between the number of Filipinos who said they were satisfied with Duterte as president and those who said they were dissatisfied.

In the survey conducted from June 26 to June 29 with 1,500 respondents, 88% of adult Filipinos said they were satisfied with Duterte as president, while 7% were dissatisfied and 5% were undecided.

Those satisfied with Duterte rose by 10 points from the last survey conducted in April, while those dissatisfied fell by six points and those undecided fell by four points.

The former president logged new record-high satisfaction ratings in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon and Visayas, where he went from “very good” to “excellent,” while he remained “excellent” in his home region of Mindanao.

Duterte's performance was also rated as “excellent” in both urban and rural areas, by both men and women, in all age groups and educational groups.

Satisfaction with Duterte was higher among families who called themselves “non-hungry” at +83, while families who reported to have experienced severe hunger rated the former president +56. — Xave Gregorio

