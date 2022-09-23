^

Subway ride saves day for Romualdez, Lagdameo

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Speaker Martin Romualdez and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. managed to be on time for their meeting as members of Marcos’ official delegation to the UNGA courtesy of the ever-reliable New York transport system.
MANILA, Philippines — The New York subway practically saved the day for two of President Marcos’ most important companions to the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Speaker Martin Romualdez and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. managed to be on time for their meeting as members of Marcos’ official delegation to the UNGA courtesy of the ever-reliable New York transport system.

In a Facebook post by Juan Xavier Tengco, pictures showed Romualdez riding the underground train system, along with Lagdameo, in a hurry to beat the traffic in the “Big Apple.”

“Due to heavy traffic brought about by the UN General Assembly, had the opportunity to take Speaker Romualdez and Lagdameo via subway just to make it in time for their next official meeting,” Tengco wrote in FB, with the Sept. 22 Thursday afternoon Manila timeline.

Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, and Lagdameo – a former Davao del Norte congressman and confidant of the President – are part of the official Philippine delegation to the UN’s annual meeting of world leaders.

