‘Karding’ now tropical storm; Isabela, Cagayan landfall expected on Sunday

Tropical storm 'Karding' to make its landfall within the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan by Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression “Karding” intensified into a tropical storm at 2 p.m. on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. forecast, and is seen to move west slowly this afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said areas in northern and central luzon may experience heavy rains starting late Saturday or Sunday morning and with the tropical storm’s current track and intensity, PAGASA expects to hoist tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) over the areas.

“The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted is TCWS No. 3. Localities situated in the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon may be placed under TCWS no. 1 as early as Friday evening or Saturday early morning,” PAGASA said.

It is expected to make its landfall within the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan by Sunday. It is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday next week. Karding’s forecast track position: