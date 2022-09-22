New LPA seen as monsoon weakens

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday reported that the low-pressure area was spotted 1,200 kilometers east of Central Luzon and would not affect the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area east of Central Luzon as the southwest monsoon weakens.

It is not likely to develop further into a tropical cyclone and might leave the Philippine area of responsibility in the next 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon has also weakened but will still affect the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains can be expected over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan, including Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have isolated rains due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Earlier, a tropical depression was monitored outside the Philippine area at 1,915 kms east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

While the cyclone was moving northwestward at 15 kph, it was forecast not to enter the country.