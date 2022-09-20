Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 20 due to habagat

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Bad weather brought about by the southwest monsoon or habagat has prompted several local governments to announce another round of class suspensions on Tuesday, September 20.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on Tuesday.