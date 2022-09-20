^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 20 due to habagat

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 9:27am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 20 due to habagat
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Bad weather brought about by the southwest monsoon or habagat has prompted several local governments to announce another round of class suspensions on Tuesday, September 20.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on Tuesday.

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES

WALANG PASOK
