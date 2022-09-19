^

DOH: 14K COVID-19 cases logged from September 12 to 18

September 19, 2022 | 6:03pm
A long queue of commuters wait for rides along Ortigas Extension in Cainta and Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 14,707 additional COVID-19 infections in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

The country’s average daily cases were at 2,101 from September 12 to 18. The figure was 4% lower than the number of infections logged from a week before.

Of the new cases, seven had severe and critical illness.

There were 727 severe and critical patients in hospitals, which represented 10% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the DOH showed that 24.1% of 2,638 beds in intensive care units across the country were utilized as of Sunday, while 28.9% of 21,150 non-ICU bed were occupied.

The health agency also verified 300 fatalities in the past week. Of those, 34 occurred from September 5 to 18.

The DOH also reported that more than 72.89 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 18.8 million have gotten boosters.

The Philippines has confirmed over 3.9 million COVID-19 cases, with over 62,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

Last week, the agency said that Metro Manila was deemed “moderate risk” for COVID-19 following an increase in the number of infections. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

