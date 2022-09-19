^

Headlines

46% of Filipinos optimistic their quality of life will improve — SWS

Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 9:03am
46% of Filipinos optimistic their quality of life will improve â€” SWS
Some shoppers keep their mask on at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's suspension of the mandatory policy on face masks in outdoor settings on September 12.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-six percent of Filipinos are optimistic that their lives will improve over the next 12 months, a survey conducted by Social Weather Stations suggested.

SWS’ June poll, the last under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, found 46% of adult Filipinos saying they believe their quality of life will improve and 40% saying it will stay the same.

Four percent of the 1,200 respondents said it will worsen over the next 12 months. The remaining 11% did not give an answer.

The net personal optimism score was +42, classified by SWS as “excellent.”

“The June 2022 net personal optimism score is 3 points above the very high +39 in April 2022. It is similar to the excellent +42 in December 2021, and just 2 points below the pre-pandemic level of excellent +44 in December 2019,” the pollster said.

SWS noted that net personal optimism score was negative only 11 times since the survey on quality-of-life change was fielded in 1984, reaching a historic low of -19 in May 2020 amid the implement of pandemic lockdowns.

“It has since trended back upwards but still has not reached pre-pandemic levels,” the polling firm added.

Rise in all areas except Metro Manila

SWS attributed the three-point rise in the national net optimism score to the increases in Mindanao, Visayas, and areas in Luzon outside Metro Manila, combined with a steady score in the capital region.

The survey showed that net personal optimism was “excellent” among college graduates and junior high school graduates, “very high” among elementary graduates, and “high” among non-elementary graduates.

It also found that net personal optimism was higher among non-hungry families and households who rated themselves as not poor.

The survey was conducted from June 26 to 29 using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide. It had sampling error margins of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao, and ±4.0% for Balance Luzon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VACC: Probe leak of documents, info from Office of the President

VACC: Probe leak of documents, info from Office of the President

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Why are “sensitive documents” being “leaked” from the Office of the President?
Headlines
fbtw
Irene Marcos Araneta is president's special representative at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Irene Marcos Araneta is president's special representative at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Araneta was accompanied by her spouse, Gregorio María Araneta III. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos flies to US for UN General Assembly

Marcos flies to US for UN General Assembly

20 hours ago
The chief executive will be out of the country until Saturday, September 24. He is scheduled to deliver the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Barangay, SK poll postponement bill not certified as urgent

Barangay, SK poll postponement bill not certified as urgent

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
It is not yet certain if the bill seeking to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled in December...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG shuts down POGO facility, rescues trafficked workers in Pampanga

DILG shuts down POGO facility, rescues trafficked workers in Pampanga

17 hours ago
Lucky 99 South Outsourcing, Inc. was allegedly involved in several human trafficking cases and was found to be operating without...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DepEd: Special education funds were 'excluded' from budget 'despite earnest efforts'

DepEd: Special education funds were 'excluded' from budget 'despite earnest efforts'

By Franco Luna | 36 minutes ago
"Despite our earnest efforts to advocate for our learners with special needs, it was not considered in the National Expenditure...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to bring rains in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

Monsoon to bring rains in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rain to Metro Manila and some areas of Luzon while other parts of the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos first SEA leader to speak at UN meet

Marcos first SEA leader to speak at UN meet

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos will be the first Southeast Asian head of state to deliver a statement at the 77th United Nations General...
Headlines
fbtw
Government banks vow support for intensified mass housing program

Government banks vow support for intensified mass housing program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
Major government financial institutions, including Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Marathon hearings meant to avoid reenacted budget&rsquo;

‘Marathon hearings meant to avoid reenacted budget’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Fifteen days of marathon hearings on the committee level and a Sept. 28 target to wrap up plenary debates on the 2023 budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with