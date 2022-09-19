Irene Marcos Araneta is president's special representative at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, down The Mall during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.

NEW YORK — Irene Romualdez Marcos Araneta represented her brother President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Malacañang said late Sunday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Araneta was accompanied by her spouse, Gregorio María Araneta III.

"Mrs. Irene Romualdez Marcos Araneta will be the president's special representative who will attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Angeles said in a statement.

"Mrs. Marcos-Araneta and her spouse will be attending the events for the State Funeral beginning with the lying-in-state of the Queen taking place today (Sept. 19)," she added.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on September 8 at the age of 96.

