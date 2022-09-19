Irene Marcos Araneta is president's special representative at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
NEW YORK — Irene Romualdez Marcos Araneta represented her brother President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Malacañang said late Sunday.
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Araneta was accompanied by her spouse, Gregorio María Araneta III.
"Mrs. Irene Romualdez Marcos Araneta will be the president's special representative who will attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Angeles said in a statement.
"Mrs. Marcos-Araneta and her spouse will be attending the events for the State Funeral beginning with the lying-in-state of the Queen taking place today (Sept. 19)," she added.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on September 8 at the age of 96.
