DOH: COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.5%

Majority of the shoppers at a public market in Marikina City wear their face mask while others take them off on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — From 12 percent last week, the national positivity rate for COVID-19 increased to 12.5 percent with new COVID infections posting a daily average of 2,201, according to a report from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Nationally, we are seeing a slow continued decline in cases, with reported cases in the recent week being seven percent lower than the

previous week which recorded an average of 2,369 cases daily,” the health department said in a statement.

In a DOH webinar yesterday, DOH Public Health Operations Center Division chief Dr. Carmela Granada said there were 15,412 new cases recorded from Sept. 8 to 14.

Out of the total number of cases (3,911,487), .62 percent were active cases where 23,519 are asymptomatic, mild or moderate while 620 are severe and critical cases. There were 3,824,932 recoveries (97.79 percent) and 62,416 deaths (1.60 percent).

Top five regions contributing to the new cases were the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Davao and Ilocos, while top five areas with most new cases were Quezon City, Cavite, Manila, Rizal and Bulacan.

Palace optimistic

Malacañang vowed to sustain its economic recovery measures after the World Health Organization declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is “in sight.”

“We are continuing with our economic recovery program... the recent relaxed mask mandates are also pursuant to that one. If the World Health Organization is optimistic, then so are we in our outlook to recovering from this pandemic,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said at a press briefing yesterday.

Earlier this week, President Marcos signed Executive Order No. 3, making the wearing of face masks optional in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with adequate ventilation.

Marcos also recently signed proclamation No. 57 that extended the state of calamity nationwide until Dec. 31 based on the recommendation made by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Under a state of calamity, government agencies can tap emergency funds for COVID response efforts aimed to combat the pandemic.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos welcomed the extension of the state of calamity, saying that this will give local government units extra leeway to carry out interventions for the public to adapt to the new normal.

“With this extension, we commit to continue to shepherd our local government units (LGUs) to sustain their efforts in mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in their respective localities and to ensure the safety and protection of their constituents against the virus,” Abalos said.

“We will also enjoin our LGUs to utilize appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund, to address the immediate needs of their constituents and speed up their COVID-19 vaccination and booster drive to strengthen our nation’s wall of immunity,” Abalos said. He added that the next months will be critical as the country navigates the new normal in anticipation of post pandemic.

Still effective

The current vaccines in the country are still effective in protecting the population from COVID-19, infectious disease expert Rontgene Solante said yesterday in a recent forum organized by the Philippine College of Physicians.

“Current vaccines are still effective in protecting the vulnerable populations. Instead of focusing on getting variant specific boosters, it is important that all governments and all countries will focus on how to increase vaccination coverage and how to increase uptake of booster vaccination in the population,” said Solante, one of the authors of a recent real-world study on current COVID-19 vaccines.

Te newly published review – “Expert Review of Global Real-World Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Effectiveness & Safety during the Omicron-dominant phase of the pandemic” – said that any three-dose schedule including the AstraZeneca vaccine was highly effective at protecting against severe Omicron outcomes (84.8 percent to 89.2 percent).

Three-dose schedules including mRNA vaccines reportedly showed equivalent effectiveness, while a fourth-dose booster is likely to add a significant level of additional protection, according to the study authored by 22 independent international infectious disease experts from across Asia and Latin America.

Strict enforcement

Even if the wearing of face masks outdoors is already voluntary, the Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to continue the strict enforcement of minimum public health standards.

“We will make sure that, particularly inside establishments, transport terminals, there will be continued observance of our minimum public health protocols,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a Laging Handa briefing yesterday.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro of Marikina City, meanwhile, urged the people to get vaccine booster shots to increase immunity and continue wearing face masks in enclosed places and crowded areas. – Emmanuel Tupas, Romina Cabrera, Alexis Romero