^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops — Day 3

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to hold its second hearing on the overpriced laptop orders by the Department of Education that were flagged by the Commission on Audit.

To recall, state auditors have flagged the P2.4-billion deal for laptops that the Department of Education bought through the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service. Auditors said the laptops were too expensive and outdated.

The Department of Budget and Management — the same government agency behind the questionable pandemic deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. — handled the transaction for DepEd.

Senators in the first hearing established that the laptops originally cost P35,000 per the price agreed to by the DepEd before the PS-DBM conducted its preliminary market survey.

But the final price tag in the Approved Budget Contract was eventually listed at P58,000 per unit, good for a 66% increase.

In the second hearing, lawmakers questioned the credibility of the PS-DBM after it charged the DepEd a P69 million service fee for the botched procurement. 

Ulysses Mora, who chaired the Bids and Awards Committee at the time of the procurement, allowed for the issuance of an invitation to bid on May 10, 2021 even when he claimed there was still no signed memorandum of agreement.

But documents submitted to the Senate panel showed there was in fact already a MOA signed the month before that, which the procurement division said it had no knowledge of. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called the miscommunication a case of the PS-DBM "not only suffering from sloppy work but also credibility."

Ahead of the hearings, committee chair Sen. Francis Tolentino told reporters the inquiry would largely zone in on the bidding and procurement process that went into the laptops.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
"And that’s why I am hoping that at the end of all that we are doing — and when I said the end, I'm not talking...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: My father was not a dictator

President Marcos: My father was not a dictator

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is not bothered being called the “son of the dictator” even as he defended his late father and...
Headlines
fbtw
France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
Other countries in Southeast Asia — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam had them as of 2015 — already...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical cyclone to enter Philippines tonight

Tropical cyclone to enter Philippines tonight

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The southwest monsoon is affecting parts of Luzon and the Visayas and this can be further enhanced as tropical cyclone Nanmadol...
Headlines
fbtw
POGOs warned of closure if found involved in kidnappings

POGOs warned of closure if found involved in kidnappings

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Philippine offshore gaming operators found to be involved in kidnapping and killing Chinese nationals will be shut down, Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LIVE: Senate inquiry into kidnapping cases

LIVE: Senate inquiry into kidnapping cases

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs is conducting an inquiry into the recent kidnapping cases that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat &mdash; PAGASA

Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat — PAGASA

2 hours ago
Nanmadol is expected to enter the PAR region Thursday night or Friday morning. It will be called “Josie” once...
Headlines
fbtw
Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla

Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Two of President Marcos’ Cabinet appointees Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior and Local Government...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning out on Chinese rocket debris

Warning out on Chinese rocket debris

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Space Agency has issued another warning of falling debris from a rocket launched by China last Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
187,000 families delisted from 4Ps &ndash; DSWD

187,000 families delisted from 4Ps – DSWD

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has delisted 187,000 families from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Prog...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with