Rename NAIA? Marcos says it's not a priority

A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the eagerness for it from some political allies at the House, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said that renaming the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is not a priority.

The country's main gateway is named after a vocal political rival of President Ferdinand Marcos, the incumbent's father and namesake.

"I haven't actually thought about it," Marcos said in an interview with vlogger and celebrity Toni Gonzaga on All TV when asked about his position on calls to rename NAIA to Manila International Airport. Another proposal — by Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental) — is to name the airport after the elder Marcos on the wrong assumption that it was built during the dictatorship.

"I have no strong feelings about it. When people want to rename the airport and they get public support for it, then yes, go ahead. If not, no," he added.

Marcos said while the airport was known around the world as Manila International Airport, changing its name is not among his priorities.



NAIA was named after former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., a critic of the first Marcos administration, who was assassinated on the tarmac of the airport in 1983.

During the previous congress, Rep. Ducielle Cardema (Duterte Youth party-list) filed a bill seeking to rename NAIA back to MIA, saying the airport's name had been "politicized."

