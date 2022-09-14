^

Lawmaker questions overcharging by PhilHealth

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2022 | 12:00am
During a hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Health on Monday night, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said the state health insurer was charging the government for the premium subsidy of 12.75 million poor families.
MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has criticized the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for allegedly overcharging the government regarding the subsidized premiums of indigent families.

During a hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Health on Monday night, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo said the state health insurer was charging the government for the premium subsidy of 12.75 million poor families.

Quimbo said a check with the National Household Targeting System last August showed that only 5.59 million indigent families are included in the NHTS list.

Quimbo, senior vice chair of the House committee on appropriations, said she was confused with the PhilHealth’s computation of premium payments.

“How come from 5.59 million indigent households on the list, the beneficiaries ballooned to 12.75 million?” Qiumbo asked PhilHealth officials. “At first glance I can say that you are overcharging the government.”

The proposed budget for PhilHealth next year is P100.2 billion, or 32.3 percent of the DOH’s funding allocation of P301 billion.

Quimbo also scolded PhilHealth officials for giving deadline to the agency’s actuarial life when it was in the “pink of health.”

“This subsidy of P102 billion is a big amount and you always use that, year in, year out. It’s like you are taking us emotionally hijacked – that PhilHealth will die if Congress will not give you that amount,” she said.

Quimbo made the remark after PhilHealth officer-in-charge Eli Dino Santos said the state insurer would “survive beyond 2027” if it will receive subsidies from government agencies such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Santos said PhilHealth would only last until 2027 if the agency does not receive additional funding.

PhilHealth senior vice president Greg Rullod reported that in 2021, the health insurer posted an income of P171.2 billion while the benefit expenses reached P140.2 billion, for a gross margin of P31 billion.

Rulloda said PhilHealth incurred operational expenses amounting to P7.8 billion while its net income reached P32.2 billion.

Officials said PhilHealth’s reserve funding of P188.4 billion is enough to pay for the agency’s obligations for two years.

Under the law, the required minimum period for reserve funds is only six months.

