Purchase of 'new generation' COVID-19 jabs seen in early 2023

Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 4:47pm
A pharmacist gives a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on September 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The recently authorized booster vaccine protects against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the more recent omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5.
Scott Olson / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may be able to procure “new generation” COVID-19 vaccines by the first quarter of 2023, the Department of Health said Monday.

“We are now in the process of discussions with the manufacturers of these new generation COVID-19 vaccines,” health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday during a House panel hearing on the agency’s proposed P301-billion budget for 2023.

The new vaccines target the Omicron variant as well as the original virus.

“Hopefully, if we can be able to proceed with these transactions, by the first quarter of next year, we’ll be able to procure this new generation of vaccines,” Vergeire said.

The health official said more funds are needed as the country prepares to procure next-generation vaccines.

The agency proposed P95 billion to fund the government’s COVID-19 response next year, but only P24.49 billion was approved in the National Expenditure Program for Fiscal Year 2023.

Asked by Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) if the amount was sufficient, Vergeire responded: “Looking at how we’re having this declining number of cases, we think this would be sufficient based on the response that we’re having right now. But if we’re going to prepare to procure the new generation of vaccines, we might be needing additional funds.”

More than 72 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since last year. However, only 18 million people have gotten boosters.

“We can’t say that we’re looking at the end of the pandemic already because the state of endemicity would require a high population immunity which we do not have right now,” Vergeire said.

The government scheduled special immunization days in late September in a bid to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
