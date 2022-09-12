^

Headlines

Groups push for total ban on mercury in cosmetics

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Groups push for total ban on mercury in cosmetics
The groups cited a recent laboratory research by Korea’s Wonjin Institute for Occupational and Environmental Health (WIOEH) of over 50 mascara samples from various countries, including the Philippines.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The EcoWaste Coalition and other environmental health organizations have urged governments to implement a total ban on mercury in all cosmetic products as the Minamata Convention still allows use of the toxic chemical for eye cosmetics such as mascara.

The groups cited a recent laboratory research by Korea’s Wonjin Institute for Occupational and Environmental Health (WIOEH) of over 50 mascara samples from various countries, including the Philippines.

The groups said the result of the research was encouraging as most samples used safer substitute preservatives, showing that make-up manufacturers can completely ditch mercury in their products.

The data on mercury content of mascaras sold in the Philippines and other countries provide a good basis to rescind the phase-out exemption for such mercury-added products under the Minamata Convention, EcoWaste national coordinator Aileen Lucero said.

“We will urge our government to take note of our findings and seek the necessary treaty amendment,” she added.

Under the Minamata treaty, only cosmetics such as skin lightening creams and soaps with mercury content above one part per million are targeted for global phase-out in 2020.

Partially exempted from the complete phase-out in 2020 are eye area cosmetics where mercury is used as a preservative and no effective and safe substitute preservatives are available.

COSMETICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Pump prices are expected to go down for the second consecutive week, with reductions of more than P1 per liter seen for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

9 hours ago
The latest estimate, while 0.6 points lower than the 12.2% or 3.1 million families logged in the previous quarter, is still...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe wants Senate to investigate spate of abductions

Poe wants Senate to investigate spate of abductions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
An increase in the number of kidnapping cases in the country has prompted Sen. Grace Poe to ask the Senate committee on public...
Headlines
fbtw
4 rice traders convicted for agricultural smuggling

4 rice traders convicted for agricultural smuggling

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Four rice traders were found guilty of agricultural smuggling just as the government moves to address one of the persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

By Danessa Rivera | 3 days ago
Five countries, including the Philippines, have launched the first Common Fisheries Resource Analysis to address depleting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
President Marcos priority tax reform package reaches House plenary

President Marcos priority tax reform package reaches House plenary

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
One of the priority tax reform measures being pushed by President Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address last July...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec mulls making nuisance candidacy a crime

Comelec mulls making nuisance candidacy a crime

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Backing a Supreme Court ruling that discourages the Commission on Elections from declaring an “unknown” a nuisance...
Headlines
fbtw
Ejercito pushes vegetable gardens in open spaces

Ejercito pushes vegetable gardens in open spaces

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Cities, municipalities and barangays should put up vegetable gardens in public parks, idle lands and other viable open spaces...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Deployment lag due to suspension of recruitment agencies&rsquo;

‘Deployment lag due to suspension of recruitment agencies’

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
A large number of licensed recruitment agencies whose documentary processing privilege has been suspended for the past few...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups push for total ban on mercury in cosmetics

Groups push for total ban on mercury in cosmetics

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The EcoWaste Coalition and other environmental health organizations have urged governments to implement a total ban on mercury...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with