Groups push for total ban on mercury in cosmetics

MANILA, Philippines — The EcoWaste Coalition and other environmental health organizations have urged governments to implement a total ban on mercury in all cosmetic products as the Minamata Convention still allows use of the toxic chemical for eye cosmetics such as mascara.

The groups cited a recent laboratory research by Korea’s Wonjin Institute for Occupational and Environmental Health (WIOEH) of over 50 mascara samples from various countries, including the Philippines.

The groups said the result of the research was encouraging as most samples used safer substitute preservatives, showing that make-up manufacturers can completely ditch mercury in their products.

The data on mercury content of mascaras sold in the Philippines and other countries provide a good basis to rescind the phase-out exemption for such mercury-added products under the Minamata Convention, EcoWaste national coordinator Aileen Lucero said.

“We will urge our government to take note of our findings and seek the necessary treaty amendment,” she added.

Under the Minamata treaty, only cosmetics such as skin lightening creams and soaps with mercury content above one part per million are targeted for global phase-out in 2020.

Partially exempted from the complete phase-out in 2020 are eye area cosmetics where mercury is used as a preservative and no effective and safe substitute preservatives are available.