Marcos says world lost ‘true figure of majesty’ as Queen Elizabeth II dies

In this file photo taken on June 16, 2016 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the presentation ceremony for the Gold Cup during Ladies' day at Royal Ascot horse racing meet in Ascot, west of London.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed Friday “profound sadness” on the death of longest reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, saying the “world has lost a true figure of majesty.”

“She exemplified to the world a true monarch's great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm,” Marcos said in a statement.

He said that Filipinos have found themselves having developed a “great sense of affection” for Elizabeth as a queen, mother and grandmother.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez expressed his "heartfelt and deep sympathies" for the Royal Family, the British government and its people.

"We mourn the loss of great world leader who served as an inspiration to many generations of public servants in all parts of the globe," Romualdez said in a statement.

He said the late queen will be remembered as a "gentle, yet solid rock of stability who exhibited grace and decency in performing her duty in times of crisis."

"Her name will never be forgotten, and her memories as a great monarch will remain etched in our hearts forever," he said.

Buckingham Palace announced around two hours past Friday midnight, Philippine time, the queen's death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and a global outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said the statement.

"The King (Charles) and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The queen's death came after the palace announced earlier on Thursday that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she stay under medical supervision. — Xave Gregorio with a report from AFP