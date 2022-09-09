^

Headlines

Marcos says world lost ‘true figure of majesty’ as Queen Elizabeth II dies

Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 12:21pm
Marcos says world lost âtrue figure of majestyâ as Queen Elizabeth II dies
In this file photo taken on June 16, 2016 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the presentation ceremony for the Gold Cup during Ladies' day at Royal Ascot horse racing meet in Ascot, west of London.
AFP / Adrian Dennis

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed Friday “profound sadness” on the death of longest reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, saying the “world has lost a true figure of majesty.”

“She exemplified to the world a true monarch's great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm,” Marcos said in a statement.

He said that Filipinos have found themselves having developed a “great sense of affection” for Elizabeth as a queen, mother and grandmother.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez expressed his "heartfelt and deep sympathies" for the Royal Family, the British government and its people.

"We mourn the loss of great world leader who served as an inspiration to many generations of public servants in all parts of the globe," Romualdez said in a statement.

He said the late queen will be remembered as a "gentle, yet solid rock of stability who exhibited grace and decency in performing her duty in times of crisis."

"Her name will never be forgotten, and her memories as a great monarch will remain etched in our hearts forever," he said.

Buckingham Palace announced around two hours past Friday midnight, Philippine time, the queen's death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and a global outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said the statement.

"The King (Charles) and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The queen's death came after the palace announced earlier on Thursday that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she stay under medical supervision. — Xave Gregorio with a report from AFP

QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Five countries, including the Philippines, have launched the first Common Fisheries Resource Analysis to address depleting...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate denies former DBM exec&rsquo;s request to travel

Senate denies former DBM exec’s request to travel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee yesterday denied the request of former Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service ...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines named Asia&rsquo;s leading dive, beach site anew

Philippines named Asia’s leading dive, beach site anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Philippines was recognized as a leading dive destination and leading beach destination in Asia during the 29th World Travel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos secures P800 billion investment pledges from Singapore, Indonesia

Marcos secures P800 billion investment pledges from Singapore, Indonesia

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
More than P800 billion worth of investment pledges seen to create about 22,000 jobs were signed during President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines questions ICC jurisdiction, says alleged EJKs 'not crimes vs humanity'

Philippines questions ICC jurisdiction, says alleged EJKs 'not crimes vs humanity'

19 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General on Thursday said that it transmitted the country’s observations on the alleged crimes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Iloilo lifts mandatory wearing of face masks

Iloilo lifts mandatory wearing of face masks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Following in the footsteps of Cebu, the Iloilo provincial government has lifted the mandatory use of face masks in outdoor...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to assist farmers sell garlic produce

DA to assist farmers sell garlic produce

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will assist Batanes farmers in ensuring that their garlic harvest will have buyers in the ...
Headlines
fbtw
P3.24 billion calamity fund released in August

P3.24 billion calamity fund released in August

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The government has released P3.24 billion in calamity funds in August, with the remaining P10.46 billion ready to be tapped...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe laments NTC&rsquo;s failure to address text scams

Poe laments NTC’s failure to address text scams

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
With the proliferation of text scams victimizing millions of mobile users in the country, the National Telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
Scam texts become jump-off point for revival of vetoed SIM registration

Scam texts become jump-off point for revival of vetoed SIM registration

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
Rampant spam and scam texts became the jumpoff point for renewed discussions on the vetoed proposal for mobile users to register...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with