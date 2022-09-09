Inday slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Inday (international name: Muifa) has intensified slightly and slowed down over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Inday was seen 870 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with peak winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph. It was moving west northwestward slowly.

“Aside from the rain showers caused by its trough, Tropical Storm Inday remains less likely to bring heavy rains in the country throughout the forecast period,” PAGASA said.

The weather agency also said the hoisting of wind signals over any land area in the country remains unlikely.

Inday may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes (2 to 4 meters) and Babuyan Islands (1.5 to 3 meters) starting mid to late Saturday. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

The cyclone is forecast to reach severe tropical storm category later Friday. PAGASA said further intensification is forecast to occur until Sunday or early Monday.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early next week.

Inday's position