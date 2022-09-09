^

Inday slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea

September 9, 2022 | 8:57am
Inday slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea
Satellite image shows tropical storm Inday on September 9, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Inday (international name: Muifa) has intensified slightly and slowed down over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Inday was seen 870 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with peak winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph. It was moving west northwestward slowly.

“Aside from the rain showers caused by its trough, Tropical Storm Inday remains less likely to bring heavy rains in the country throughout the forecast period,” PAGASA said.

The weather agency also said the hoisting of wind signals over any land area in the country remains unlikely.

Inday may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes (2 to 4 meters) and Babuyan Islands (1.5 to 3 meters) starting mid to late Saturday. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

The cyclone is forecast to reach severe tropical storm category later Friday. PAGASA said further intensification is forecast to occur until Sunday or early Monday.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early next week.

Inday's position

  • September 9, 2022 2:00 PM - 800 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • September 10, 2022 2:00 AM - 635 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • September 10, 2022 2:00 PM - 515 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 11, 2022 2:00 AM - 405 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 11, 2022 2:00 PM - 340 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 12, 2022 2:00 AM - 325 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 13, 2022 2:00 AM - 365 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 14, 2022 2:00 AM - 515 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

INDAYPH
