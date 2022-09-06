^

Headlines

CA denies De Lima's plea vs exclusion of Ragos, convicts from prosecution

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 5:09pm
CA denies De Lima's plea vs exclusion of Ragos, convicts from prosecution
Former senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, a high-profile critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, arrives at a court as she attends her hearing on illegal drug charges at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of former Senator Leila de Lima questioning the exclusion of former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos and other convicts from prosecution in the drug charges she is currently facing.

In a resolution promulgated on July 20 but made public only recently, the appellate court stood by its consolidated decision dated October 28, 2021. The CA said there is no reason to justify the modification, amendment or reversal of its decision since no new matter and argument had been raised.

The court stressed that “the right to prosecute vests the public prosecutors with a wide range of discretion—the discretion of what and whom to charge, the exercise of which depends on a smorgasbord of factors that are best appreciated by the public prosecutors.”

The CA also said the prosecution had every right to seek an amendment of the information before arraignment and exclude Ragos as an accused.

“The assailed orders of the regional trial court which denied petitioner’s motion to include or reinstate Rafael Ragos as an accused were not issued with grave abuse of discretion as the assailed orders were simply in accord with the rule that the determination of who should be criminally charged in court is essentially an executive function,” the resolution read.

Ragos was earlier a co-accused of De Lima in the one of the three cases, but he was dropped from the case after he executed an additional sworn statement which detailed the sources of the money he supposedly delivered to De Lima in 2012.

In May, the former BuCor executive, turned key witness in the trial of de Lima, recanted his allegation. Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and de Lima’s former aide Ronnie Dayan also retracted their accusations against her.

The court added that the denial of De Lima’s motion to include convicts such as Herbert Colanggo as accused in the case against her does not violate the former lawmaker’s right to equal protection.

In 2018, De Lima sought to disqualify the prosecution’s witnesses in the drug case against her for being convicted of crimes with moral turpitude that, she said, goes against law on state witnesses.

“As we have stated in the assailed consolidated decision, petitioner, Colanggo et al. and Martinez et al. can hardly be considered as equals as substantial distinctions exist between them,” the resolution read.

De Lima, who has been detained since February 2017, has two pending cases. She had been acquitted in one case. 

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After saying nothing wrong with working with the left, Legarda condemns terrorism

After saying nothing wrong with working with the left, Legarda condemns terrorism

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Still, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stood pat on her belief that peace negotiations are the way to go when it...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA Secretary Manalo &lsquo;brought up&rsquo; Mary Jane Veloso&rsquo;s case with Indonesia

DFA Secretary Manalo ‘brought up’ Mary Jane Veloso’s case with Indonesia

8 hours ago
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angele has confirmed that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo “brought up” detained...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon holds third hearing on sugar fiasco
play

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon holds third hearing on sugar fiasco

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
At the twin Senate hearings on the issue, former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian defended the order by pointing...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR, NBI probe shooting of lawyer in Mandaue City

CHR, NBI probe shooting of lawyer in Mandaue City

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has dispatched its regional team to look into the shooting of another lawyer in Cebu and her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines should proceed with West Philippine Sea exploration without China&rsquo;

‘Philippines should proceed with West Philippine Sea exploration without China’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Philippines should proceed to explore and develop the oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea, similar to the action of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Cyber libel raps vs Makabayan bloc members junked

Cyber libel raps vs Makabayan bloc members junked

7 hours ago
DOJ prosecutors dismissed the complaint filed by the CIDG in San Fernando, Pampanga for lack of merit. The resolution approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 50,000 Pinoy kids caught COVID-19; 1,342 died

Nearly 50,000 Pinoy kids caught COVID-19; 1,342 died

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Of the nearly 50,000 Filipino children who contracted COVID-19, there were 1,342 fatalities, the Council for the Welfare of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Widodo: Partnerships crucial to recovery

Marcos, Widodo: Partnerships crucial to recovery

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Partnerships are crucial to the tasks of steering economies to recovery amid the pandemic and of keeping peace and stability...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs mandatory SIM card registration bill

House panel OKs mandatory SIM card registration bill

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ committee on information and communications technology yesterday approved anew the consolidated...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos happy with Indonesian investors&rsquo; interest &ndash; Palace

Marcos happy with Indonesian investors’ interest – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is “happy” about Indonesian investors’ interest in the Philippines, as some private companies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with