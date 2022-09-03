^

PAGASA lifts Signal No. 2 over Batanes as 'Henry' nears exit

Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 5:29pm
PAGASA lifts Signal No. 2 over Batanes as 'Henry' nears exit
Satellite image shows Typhoon Henry
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA downgraded the storm signal warning over Batanes to Signal No. 1 in its latest bulletin as Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) moves closer to exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Also under Signal No. 1 is the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands, where PAGASA warns of winds from 30 kilometers per hour to 60 kph or intermittent rains in at least 36 hours.

PAGASA said Henry kept its strength with winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph as it moved northward over the sea east of Taiwan. Its center was last spotted 460 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, prompting PAGASA to warn of floods and landslides.

PAGASA also said that the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Henry will bring rains over the western sections of northern and central Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Strong to gale-force strength gusts may occasionally be felt in Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Mindoro provinces, Romblon, and the remaining localities in Babuyan Islands due to habagat and its convergence with the typhoon.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon, while moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon are expected in the next 24 hours making it risky for small seacrafts.

PAGASA said Henry will not make landfall over any part of the country, but may pass very close or make landfall in the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago in Japan on Friday night and exit the PAR later in the evening while slightly strengthening.

