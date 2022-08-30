Court orders Facebook, YouTube to preserve data on 'Usapang Diskarte' viral for online pedophilia

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court granted cybercrime units of the Philippine National Police plea for two warrants to disclose computer data ordering social media giants Facebook and YouTube to release subscriber information, chats, images, and other content posted on social media on the accounts of “Usapang Diskarte."

In a statement, the PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group and Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit said that they requested Facebook and YouTube to preserve the data of the accounts to avoid losing the needed information necessary for the filing of a case against the uploader. The request was granted on July 20 and 28, respectively.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 in its warrant said that there is probable cause to believe that a violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 had been committed by the account, particularly provisions in the law outlawing child pornography.

“After we forward this, we will wait for the data to be transmitted to us. This can include thousands of images, information on the account owner as well as their subscribers, chat logs and other information. We expect this investigation to be heavy," Police Lt. Col. Irene Cena, chief of the WCCPU said.

To recall, ‘Usapang Diskarte’ went viral in July after it was exposed publishing content promoting sexual abuse and the exploitation of children, including tips on grooming and luring minors into committing sexual acts.

These horrifying photos tell us what we already knew: that an Anti-Online Sexual Abuse & Exploitation of Children law is absolutely and urgently needed.



I call on the executive to sign the Anti-OSAEC law now. Our children need the full power & protection of this measure. pic.twitter.com/nnZ8rZEcQP — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) July 14, 2022

Before it was taken down, the account had more than 250,000 subscribers that the PNP claimed were "connected to a group of sexual predators who equates ‘macho’ with being abusive."

"The accounts’ content shared tips on how to lure a minor to have sex with an older man. Minors are conditioned into thinking that having sex with an older man is normal," the PNP-ACG said in a statement.

The ACG said it has already endorsed the cyber-warrants to the Department of Justice Office on Cybercrime for implementation.

“I encourage people who may have information about Usapang Diskarte and people who felt they were abused by the viral post to come forward and come to us. We are here to help you”, Police Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, acting director of the PNP-ACG said. — Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag