Marcos: Be heroes in our own right, inspire future generations of Filipinos

Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 11:03am
Marcos: Be heroes in our own right, inspire future generations of Filipinos
President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. leads the commemoration of the National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 29, 2022.
Screengrab from PTV livestream

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday paid tribute to Filipinos of "extraordinary courage" who fought to establish and protect the Philippines as the country celebrates National Heroes’ Day.

"We remember and honor each of them for the sacrifices they made in our behalf so that we may live in peace, security, and liberty as well as realize our full potential as Filipinos," Marcos said in his first National Heroes Day message as the chief executive.

He urged the public to not forget them as "their legacy of heroism lives on in the hearts of our medical professionals, civil servants, uniformed personnel, and ordinary citizens who toil to keep the Filipino dream alive."

DID YOU KNOW?: Rizal is not a national hero Filipinos believed he was

Marcos also said that their heroic deeds do not only remind Filipinos "of the nobility of our race," but also invite them to take part in nation-building.

"We are Filipinos—a people destined to greatness. In our veins flow the blood of heroes and in our bodies reside the indomitable spirit required to accomplish incredible feats so long as we manifest our will into action," Marcos said.

"As we celebrate this day dedicated to our nation’s heroes, let us strive to fulfill our own promise so that we may also be heroes in our own right and a source of pride and inspiration for the succeeding generation of Filipinos to emulate," he added.

The president led the commemoration of the National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. His father, a dictator, was buried there with military honors in 2016 despite protests saying he is not hero. 

Around 70,000 individuals were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured, and 3,240 were killed during martial law, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Lessons of the past 

In a statement, Vice President Sara Duterte called on Filipinos to "look at the future of our country and its unrelenting longing for the same profound sense of patriotism from us."

She said the blood of national heroes is "now permeating into the minds and hearts of many Filipinos who have committed to the cause of rebuilding the nation from the rubbles caused by disunity, hatred, misunderstanding, and acts of hostilities perpetuated by anti-people, anti-government, and local terror groups that hostaged the progress of the country for a long time."

The vice president, who also heads the Department of Education, said the lessons of the past must be used to awaken the heroes inside the hearts of Filipinos, especially the youth.

"Let us honor our national heroes with the promise that their sacrifices will serve as our light and inspiration as we vow to protect the integrity of our independence and the interest of our nation against those who wish for us to fail, to fall, and to break as a nation," she added.

RELATED: Government agencies mum on Ninoy Aquino Day, an official holiday

There is no law, executive order or proclamation officially proclaiming any Filipino historical figure as a national hero, according to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. But there were laws enacted and proclamations issued honoring Filipino heroes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

