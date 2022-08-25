^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee starts hearings on 'pricey' DepEd laptops

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to hold its first hearing on the overpriced laptop orders by the Department of Education that were flagged by the Commission on Audit. 

To recall, it was the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management that handled the transaction for the DepEd — the same government agency behind the questionable pandemic deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. 

State auditors have flagged the P2.4-billion deal for laptops that the Department of Education bought through the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service. Auditors said the laptops were too expensive and were outdated.

"There have been many calls over the past few weeks to abolish the PS-DBM...I support these calls, but an equally – if not more urgent call – needs to be made: hold to account the officials who used the PS-DBM as their milking cow," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said at the first organizational meeting of the Blue Ribbon panel. 

"There are too many questions for DepEd. Why did it take so long? Why didn't they bid it out? Did they decide on the specs? Why didn't they complain about it before COA flagged the laptops?" Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano also told reporters earlier. 

Ahead of the hearings, committee chair Sen. Francis Tolentino told reporters the inquiry would largely zone in on the bidding and procurement process that went into the laptops.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

By Xave Gregorio | 17 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano may have emerged as the victor in the apparently heated race to become the powerful Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri clears Vic Rodriguez in sugar importation order mess

Zubiri clears Vic Rodriguez in sugar importation order mess

By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
"I absolutely do not believe that he is part of this plan of coming out with an illegal order to import sugar," Zubiri said...
Headlines
fbtw
Doctors push review of no-contact apprehension

Doctors push review of no-contact apprehension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A group of doctors is seeking further evaluation of the government’s no-contact apprehension policy imposed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Teacher drowns in storm&rsquo;s wake

Teacher drowns in storm’s wake

By Cet Dematera | 11 hours ago
A public school teacher drowned after being swept away by rampaging floods while crossing a spillway during the onslaught...
Headlines
fbtw
Artist Rene Aranda, 66

Artist Rene Aranda, 66

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 11 hours ago
Longtime editorial cartoonist of The Philippine STAR and mentor to countless illustrators in campus publications, Rene Aranda...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita &mdash; NDRRMC

3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita — NDRRMC

1 hour ago
In its latest report, NDRRMC confirmed two fatalities—one from Cagayan Valley and one from Cordillera Administrative...
Headlines
fbtw
Florita exits Philippines but strengthens monsoon

Florita exits Philippines but strengthens monsoon

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Free of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday, the country will have...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoys back Ukraine&rsquo;s Independence Day

Envoys back Ukraine’s Independence Day

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Several foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in the Philippines reaffirmed yesterday their support for Ukraine and its...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos meets with NFA officials to discuss rice supply

Marcos meets with NFA officials to discuss rice supply

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos met with National Food Authority officials last Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure adequate rice supply in...
Headlines
fbtw
Florita won&rsquo;t raise veggie prices in NCR &ndash; DA

Florita won’t raise veggie prices in NCR – DA

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The onslaught of Tropical Storm Florita is not expected to push up vegetable prices in Metro Manila, an official of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with