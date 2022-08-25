Doctors push review of no-contact apprehension

A CCTV camera is seen at Main Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City as motorists ply the road on September 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — A group of doctors is seeking further evaluation of the government’s no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) imposed against erring motorists.

Surgeons and trauma specialists said the NCAP plays an important role in addressing road traffic injuries, but the implementation needs continuous evaluation.

“In essence, we see both benefits and issues that accompany the use of intelligent genetic algorithm system in road safety and law enforcement,” the doctors said in a statement.

“Initial and continuous evaluation of the system and its policies are essential to guide our prevention goals,” they added.

Road traffic injuries, they said, are among the top 10 causes of mortality in the country and have remained a threat to people’s health and productivity.

One of the major causes of road accidents and worsening traffic conditions, they said, is the rampant and advertent violation of traffic rules.

In 2020, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) adopted the no physical contact policy in apprehending traffic violators with the use of digital cameras.

Citing international studies, the doctors said the policy has deterrent effects, but the system has limitations and issues.

“There is no one perfect system, but through feedback and compromise between local government units (LGUs) and law enforcers, fewer RTIs can be achieved,” the doctors said.

A case seeking to stop the implementation of NCAP is pending before the Supreme Court.

The MMDA clarified that its traffic enforcers would continue to apprehend erring motorists despite the implementation of the NCAP.

The MMDA issued the clarification after a viral post on social media quoted the agency as saying that its enforcers would no longer flag down drivers for violations.

The agency denied the post, warning the public against the spread of false information and that people should be more responsible in sharing details they see online.

The MMDA has been implementing the NCAP for a couple of years now. Earlier, it said that its NCAP is different from that of the LGUs.

It said the fines and penalties it imposed on violators are lower compared to the LGUs’ NCAP.

“Compared to other LGUs in Metro Manila that implement the policy, the MMDA’s NCAP is in-house. The CCTV cameras used by the MMDA are owned by authorities. There are no third party service providers operating them,” the agency said in a statement issued earlier.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking the creation of an office of mobility czar to effectively address issues on transport and traffic crisis.

Senate Bill 673, Estrada said, seeks to prevent people from being victimized by unscrupulous drivers who demand exorbitant fares.

“This measure seeks to establish a single transport and traffic authority to be called the Mobility Czar under the Office of the President.

“The traffic czar will be responsible for transportation and traffic-related functions and will implement an institutional setup to address and solve severe traffic congestion in major urban areas,” Estrada in his explanatory note.

In pushing for the measure, Estrada recalled an incident in Metro Manila on Sept. 8, 2015, wherein thousands of commuters and workers left their offices early, but arrived home late or the following day due to flash floods.

He said the mobility czar has the power to restructure the routes and operating protocols imposed on road-based public transport service providers and recommend the modification, suspension or revocation of franchises issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and those issued by LGUs. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Cecille Suerte Felipe