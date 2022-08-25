^

Headlines

Doctors push review of no-contact apprehension

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2022 | 12:00am
Doctors push review of no-contact apprehension
A CCTV camera is seen at Main Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City as motorists ply the road on September 5, 2021.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A group of doctors is seeking further evaluation of the government’s no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) imposed against erring motorists.

Surgeons and trauma specialists said the NCAP plays an important role in addressing road traffic injuries, but the implementation needs continuous evaluation.

“In essence, we see both benefits and issues that accompany the use of intelligent genetic algorithm system in road safety and law enforcement,” the doctors said in a statement.

“Initial and continuous evaluation of the system and its policies are essential to guide our prevention goals,” they added.

Road traffic injuries, they said, are among the top 10 causes of mortality in the country and have remained a threat to people’s health and productivity.

One of the major causes of road accidents and worsening traffic conditions, they said, is the rampant and advertent violation of traffic rules.

In 2020, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) adopted the no physical contact policy in apprehending traffic violators with the use of digital cameras.

Citing international studies, the doctors said the policy has deterrent effects, but the system has limitations and issues.

“There is no one perfect system, but through feedback and compromise between local government units (LGUs) and law enforcers, fewer RTIs can be achieved,” the doctors said.

A case seeking to stop the implementation of NCAP is pending before the Supreme Court.

The MMDA clarified that its traffic enforcers would continue to apprehend erring motorists despite the implementation of the NCAP.

The MMDA issued the clarification after a viral post on social media quoted the agency as saying that its enforcers would no longer flag down drivers for violations.

The agency denied the post, warning the public against the spread of false information and that people should be more responsible in sharing details they see online.

The MMDA has been implementing the NCAP for a couple of years now. Earlier, it said that its NCAP is different from that of the LGUs.

It said the fines and penalties it imposed on violators are lower compared to the LGUs’ NCAP.

“Compared to other LGUs in Metro Manila that implement the policy, the MMDA’s NCAP is in-house. The CCTV cameras used by the MMDA are owned by authorities. There are no third party service providers operating them,” the agency said in a statement issued earlier.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking the creation of an office of mobility czar to effectively address issues on transport and traffic crisis.

Senate Bill 673, Estrada said, seeks to prevent people from being victimized by unscrupulous drivers who demand exorbitant fares.

“This measure seeks to establish a single transport and traffic authority to be called the Mobility Czar under the Office of the President.

“The traffic czar will be responsible for transportation and traffic-related functions and will implement an institutional setup to address and solve severe traffic congestion in major urban areas,” Estrada in his explanatory note.

In pushing for the measure, Estrada recalled an incident in Metro Manila on Sept. 8, 2015, wherein thousands of commuters and workers left their offices early, but arrived home late or the following day due to flash floods.

He said the mobility czar has the power to restructure the routes and operating protocols imposed on road-based public transport service providers and recommend the modification, suspension or revocation of franchises issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and those issued by LGUs. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Cecille Suerte Felipe

DOCTOR

NCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano may have emerged as the victor in the apparently heated race to become the powerful Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri clears Vic Rodriguez in sugar importation order mess

Zubiri clears Vic Rodriguez in sugar importation order mess

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
"I absolutely do not believe that he is part of this plan of coming out with an illegal order to import sugar," Zubiri said...
Headlines
fbtw
PHL-based diplomats stand with Ukraine as it continues fight for sovereignty

PHL-based diplomats stand with Ukraine as it continues fight for sovereignty

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
Ukraine’s independence anniversary also marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year when...
Headlines
fbtw
Competition watchdog still studying landmark TV5, ABS-CBN deal

Competition watchdog still studying landmark TV5, ABS-CBN deal

7 hours ago
"It is not a merger from our perspective but it is an acquisition because there is a purchase of shares. Whether or not it...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD educational cash aid: Who are considered indigents?

DSWD educational cash aid: Who are considered indigents?

1 day ago
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
Florita exits Philippines but strengthens monsoon

Florita exits Philippines but strengthens monsoon

By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
Free of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday, the country will have...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoys back Ukraine&rsquo;s Independence Day

Envoys back Ukraine’s Independence Day

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
Several foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in the Philippines reaffirmed yesterday their support for Ukraine and its...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos meets with NFA officials to discuss rice supply

Marcos meets with NFA officials to discuss rice supply

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Marcos met with National Food Authority officials last Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure adequate rice supply in...
Headlines
fbtw
Florita won&rsquo;t raise veggie prices in NCR &ndash; DA

Florita won’t raise veggie prices in NCR – DA

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
The onslaught of Tropical Storm Florita is not expected to push up vegetable prices in Metro Manila, an official of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Teacher drowns in storm&rsquo;s wake

Teacher drowns in storm’s wake

By Cet Dematera | 2 hours ago
A public school teacher drowned after being swept away by rampaging floods while crossing a spillway during the onslaught...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with