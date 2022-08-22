PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

Satellite image as of 11 a.m. on August 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Wind Signal No. 2 in parts of Northern Luzon as tropical cyclone Florita intensified into a tropical storm.

Florita developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to PAGASA which said that further intensification is possible prior to the cyclone's landfall.

The tropical storm was last spotted 215 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 75 kph near the center from 55 kph, and its gusts increased to up to 90 kph from 70 kph.

Florita slowed down while heading west southwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA on mid-day raised the following wind signals:

Signal No. 2 (Winds greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

The eastern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, Alicia, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Signal No. 1 (winds between 30 and 60 kph in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains within the same time period)

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Northern portion of Polillo Island (Panukulan, Burdeos)

What to expect

According to PAGASA, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may affect Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union today.

Residents of Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region may experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains on Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains may prevail over the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan and the rest of Cagayan Valley, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Central Luzon.

The state bureau also warned that winds may reach gale-force in strength in any of the areas where Signal No. 2 is raised throughout the passage of ‘Florita.’ Meanwhile, strong winds—or strong breeze to near gale strength—will be experienced in areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect.

In the next 24 hours, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength may be experienced in Bicol region, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Antique, and Aklan, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas of these provinces as the tropical storm enhances the prevailing southwest monsoon.

PAGASA also issued gale warning over the eastern seaboards of Luzon due to ‘Florita’ and the southwest monsoon. Small boats are not advised not to venture out into the sea, while large sea vessels are alerted against big waves

‘Slight weakening’

Weather forecasters said there is a potential for “slight weakening” once ‘Florita’ cross the northern portion of Northern Luzon “due to the frictional effects of the rugged terrain.”

Despite this, the tropical cyclone will likely remain as tropical cyclone throughout its passage over land.

‘Florita’ may develop into a severe tropical storm once it is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Forecast Position

Aug 22, 2022 8:00 PM - 145 km East of Casiguran, Aurora

Aug 23, 2022 8:00 AM - Over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela

Aug 23, 2022 8:00 PM - Over the coastal waters Santa Praxedes, Cagayan

Aug 24, 2022 8:00 AM - 270 km West of Calayan, Cagayan

Aug 24, 2022 8:00 PM - 520 km West of Basco, Batanes

Aug 25, 2022 8:00 AM - 750 km West of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside the PAR)

Aug 26, 2022 8:00 AM - 1,365 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guangxi, China (Outside the PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico